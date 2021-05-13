OurTV, a free to view broadcast satellite service provider will be showing Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) and Basketball Africa League (BAL), which will start airing on the 8th and 15th Of May 2021 respectively to audiences in Nigeria.

Matches from EFC 85 and BAL will be shown LIVE on OurSports Channel 120 on OurTV and channel 732 on FreeTV.

OurTV said the introduction of these shows will be an exhilarating way to keep its customers glued to their screen this season. It said OurSports has been committed to the tradition of sports entertainment around the continent.

Mr Lawal Audu, the company’s Head of Sports, said “this is a significant landmark for OurSports, and we want to express our gratitude to our loyal viewers who have always believed in and supported us.

“This commitment is a continued fulfilment of our promise to our esteemed customers as we hope to keep giving them the premium content they signed up for.

“For EFC, the first live bouts will take place on May 8 at EFC85, with seven more events scheduled throughout the year which will last till December 4 2021.

“The historic inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) will air, on Sunday, May 16 till May 30 2021 at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, with 12 teams from across Africa participating.

“Nigerian Basketball Team, the Rivers Hoopers will be competing in this league. The BAL is supported by the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the first BAL Finals to take place on May 30,” Uttah Deovera, the PR Officer stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

OurTV to show Extreme Fighting Club 85, Basketball Africa League

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… OurTV to show Extreme Fighting Club 85, Basketball Africa League