Three die in two separate Kwara attacks

Kwara State Police Command has confirmed two incidents of violent crime that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, unknown armed men stormed and attacked Mari and Lile villages via Lade at about 01:30 a.m., killing three persons.

The statement identified the victims of the attack as one Timothy Paul (male, 35 years) in Mari village, and Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu (male, 51 years) alongside his son, Abdullahi Muhammad (male, 22 years) in Lile village.

It was gathered that the bodies were certified dead by a medical doctor at a hospital.

“Investigations have begun to apprehend the actors behind this dastardly act; prosecution follows afterwards.

“In a separate incident at about 03:00 hrs, four armed men invaded Aiyetoro Fulani Camp and abducted 12-year-old Hassana Abdullahi, daughter to Mr Abdullahi Jowuro.

“The scene of the crime was secured and documented.”

The statement also said that joint tactical teams comprising police operatives, vigilantes, and local hunters have been deployed to conduct bush combing and rescue operations in response to the attack.

“The command remains committed to public safety and urges residents to remain alert and report suspicious activity promptly,” the statement said.

