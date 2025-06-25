Reps pledge resolve to address gaps in health sector

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Wednesday pledged 10th Assembly’s resolve towards addressing gaps in the health sector.

Speaker Tajudeen made the commitment during the public hearing on four bills seeking the establishment of National Obstetrics Fistula Centre in Babbar-Ruga, Katsina State; National Orthopaedic Hospital in Shinkafi, Zamfara State; National Orthopaedic Hospital in Yauri, Kebbi State and National Orthopaedic Hospital in Wamako, Sokoto State, respectively.

He explained that the four proposed bills were “designed to make healthcare more accessible, more specialized, and more effective across our country.

“The Committee on Specialty Healthcare was created by the 10th House to address specific gaps in our health sector.

“Its focus is clear: to develop solid legislative foundations that strengthen specialized medical institutions, and to ensure that these facilities deliver real impact where they are needed most.

“The specific mandate of this Committee is to ensure that there are meaningful reforms in our health institutions through legislative interventions.

“The 10th House believes that the legislative process must go beyond closed-door deliberations. It must be inclusive, transparent, and grounded in the realities of those we serve.

“That’s why you have been invited here today. Your presence signals that the process of lawmaking is stronger when it includes the voices of everyday Nigerians, and that is when those affected by policies have a say in shaping them.”

While applauding the initiative, he explained that the proposed National Obstetrics Fistula Centre “will be dedicated to the treatment, rehabilitation, reintegration, research, and training for women affected by obstetric fistula—a condition that demands urgent attention and care,” adding that the establishment of the National Orthopaedic Hospital seeks to expand access to critical orthopaedic services in the North-West region and further extending the reach of orthopaedic care across underserved areas in the region.

“These proposals are strategic investments in the health and dignity of our people, and they call for your wholesome participation for a meaningful outcome.”

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Specialty Healthcare, Hon. Alex Egbona explained that the four bills generally seek to “provide legislative and legal frameworks for the establishment of the listed health institutions to facilitate treatment, rehabilitation, reintegration, research and training on Obstetrics Fistula, also provide for the establishment of Orthopaedic Hospitals in parts of the country under the control of the Orthopaedic Management Hospitals Board, affiliated to the respective Teaching Hospitals, and to expand such specialised health facilities and services across all parts of the country.

“It is our hope that your various deliberations, opinions and submissions on these Bills today will assist the Committee in its report to the House for further legislative actions.”

