Thinking of double dating? Here’s why you should not

Since you don’t intend on becoming apolyandrist or a polygamist, why then should you double date?

As a lady or guy in this part of the world, you can only marry a single partner at a time. Even if some religions and cultures permit more than one wife for men, it is rare to see a man marrying two ladies at once. And for ladies, double dating, except you want to hop from one marriage to another or be involved in extramarital affairs.

If you don’t have these in mind, why then should you just waste your time double dating when you will end up with a single partner?

2. It is unhealthy

The demands of being in a relationship with one partner can be enormous, not to talk about the demands of being in a relationship with two different individuals at the same time. You hardly have time to take care of yourmental, emotional, psychological and physical health when you are busy switching from one partner to another on a daily basis.

I don’t think anyone who double dates can be fully whole because you’re giving your brain, heart, emotions and body twice the task of knowing how to deal and cope with different individuals at the same time.

3. It is expensive

I know you don’t want to be “served breakfast” and that is the reason you decide to have more than one partner. But I think you didn’t think it through before making that decision.