Thinking of double dating? Here’s why you should not

Young ladies and guys no longer see the need to stay committed to a single partner in a love relationship. They would rather prefer having alternatives.
Some individuals believe that there are a lot of advantages associated with double dating. But if the truth be told, you have more to lose rather than to gain when you double date.If you agree or think otherwise, ensure you read this article till the end.
1. It is a pure waste of time
Since you don’t intend on becoming apolyandrist or a polygamist, why then should you double date?
As a lady or guy in this part of the world, you can only marry a single partner at a time. Even if some religions and cultures permit more than one wife for men, it is rare to see a man marrying two ladies at once.
And for ladies, double dating, except you want to hop from one marriage to another or be involved in extramarital affairs.
2. It is unhealthy
The demands of being in a relationship with one partner can be enormous, not to talk about the demands of being in a relationship with two different individuals at the same time.
You hardly have time to take care of yourmental, emotional, psychological and physical health when you are busy switching from one partner to another on a daily basis.
3. It is expensive
And if you claim you did, permit me to tell you what you missed the fact that double dating is expensive. Don’t even think of it, especially as a guy with the nation’s current economic situation.
As a guy, when you have two girlfriends, you would spend double what you will normally spend for just one. Even if you have the money to spend, just look for a single partner and lavish it on her.
4. Double trouble
5. You are hurting yourself and others in the process
One of the reasons some individuals decide to double date is to avoid getting their own piece of “the national breakfast cake” that is, getting hurt. You will end up getting hurt when you double date and you will also hurt others. The human heart is fragile and should be treated with delicateness.
Don’t end up hurting yourself and others, stick to a single partner and always remember, everything that goes around, comes around.
When you don’t double date, you save yourself a lot of headaches, you don’t have to bear the burden meant for two individuals on your own shoulder.