5 reasons people think it is okay to double-date

Young ladies and guys no longer see the need to stay committed to a single partner in a love relationship, they rather prefer having alternatives.

While the benefits of having a single partner cannot be overruled, some individuals still believe that having a single partner is putting all of one’s eggs in a basket.

To them, this is risky, therefore, they prefer having more than one partner.

To discover more reasons people justify and engage in double dating, ensure you read this article till the end.

1. To avoid being ‘served breakfast’

No one loves being “served breakfast” which some individuals say must happen to everyone.

breakup in a relationship. “Breakfast “ in this context means ain a relationship.

The reason some people double date is in order to avoid being “served breakfast” but the truth remains that being in a romantic relationship with multiple partners doesn’t mean you won’t experience a breakup.

Therefore, look for other means of avoiding breakups in relationship other than double dating.

2. No pain in case of breakups

Certain individuals feel that when they have multiple partners they feel less pain when one of the partners decides to end the relationship, but this is not true.

Except you are not committed to your partners and they don’t have specific needs they individually meet in your life, but if they do, you will surely feel the pain when one of them decides to end their relationship with you.

And the unfortunate thing is that you might end up losing the partner you love the most amongst your band of partners because there is always a favourite partner when you’re engaged with multiple partners.