5 reasons people think it is okay to double-date

Double-dating, an act which involves having more than one partner in a romantic relationship, has become common in our society.
Young ladies and guys no longer see the need to stay committed to a single partner in a love relationship, they rather prefer having alternatives.
While the benefits of having a single partner cannot be overruled, some individuals still believe that having a single partner is putting all of one’s eggs in a basket.
To them, this is risky, therefore, they prefer having more than one partner.
To discover more reasons people justify and engage in double dating, ensure you read this article till the end.
1. To avoid being ‘served breakfast’
No one loves being “served breakfast” which some individuals say must happen to everyone.
“Breakfast “ in this context means a breakup in a relationship.
The reason some people double date is in order to avoid being “served breakfast” but the truth remains that being in a romantic relationship with multiple partners doesn’t mean you won’t experience a breakup.
Therefore, look for other means of avoiding breakups in relationship other than double dating.
2. No pain in case of breakups
Certain individuals feel that when they have multiple partners they feel less pain when one of the partners decides to end the relationship, but this is not true.
Except you are not committed to your partners and they don’t have specific needs they individually meet in your life, but if they do, you will surely feel the pain when one of them decides to end their relationship with you.
And the unfortunate thing is that you might end up losing the partner you love the most amongst your band of partners because there is always a favourite partner when you’re engaged with multiple partners.
3. Double portion
An assumed advantage people believe they enjoy when they double date is that they enjoy a double portion of what individuals in a single relationship enjoy.
Even though you have access to different partners and you tend to enjoy all the way; don’t forget every relationship has its own problems as well.
So, when a person in a single relationship is faced with 10 problems, you with multiple relationships will be faced with multiple problems based on the number of partners you have.
4. Available substitutes
Another reason some individuals choose to double date is in order to have a substitute – that when one partner is misbehaving or not responding to their demands, they can move to the next person who will meet their needs.
As interesting as this sounds, you can end up in bigger trouble especially when you are sexually involved with all your partners.
This is because just like you, you don’t know how many partners they also have.
Beware! HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections are real.
5. The chance to compare and pick the best
I know we all want the best for ourselves and another reason people double date or have multiple partners is in order to compare and pick the best.
It is believed that when you have multiple partners you’re able to check and experience a lot through them which will help you make informed and the best decision when you finally decide to settle down.
This may not be true as no matter how long you spend with your partners, you can never know them fully.
People grow day by day and it only takes a person who is content and patient to get the best out of their partners.
If others can get the best while in a single relationship, why can’t you do so too without double dating?
When we know that it is not everyone we are in a relationship with that we will end up with, then I feel we will let go of the idea of double dating.
Godliness with contentment is a great gain.