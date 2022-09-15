Four countries where women can marry more than one husband

It is not unheard of for men to have more than one wife, with many cultural practices and religions of the world even supporting the habit. However, it comes across as unusual to hear of a woman with multiple husbands. Polyandry is a form of marriage in which a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time. According to Britannica.com, here are some countries that allow polyandry.

1. India

One of the countries that allows polyandry is India. India as a country has more than one tribe practicing polyandry. Polyandry is prevalent in parts of North India by Paharis in the Jaunsarbawar region while in Kinnaur, Himachal a minority of the people justify and practice Polyandry.

As descendants of the Pachi Pandavas, they believe they have to carry on the tradition. Also, the Toda tribe of Nilgris, Najanad Vellala of Travancore, and some Nair caste systems in South India practice polyamory.

2. Kenya

In August 2013, Kenya witnessed polyandry when two men decided to be husbands to a woman they both loved. Kenyan laws don’t explicitly forbid polyandry; therefore, legal action can’t be taken against people who practice it. There have also been reported cases of polyandry among the Massai people of Kenya.

3. China

The practice of fraternal polyandry is common among the people of Tibet in the northern parts of China and India. It is based on the belief that a child can have more than one father and, usually when two or more brothers marry one woman, they all have equal sexual access to her.

The practice is encouraged if the family is poor and can’t divide their properties amongst the offspring of separate fathers. So they keep their small farmlands and properties together by getting married to the same woman.

4. Nepal

Nepal is a landlocked South Asian country. It is primarily located in the Himalayas, but it also includes portions of the Indo-Gangetic Plain. Polyandry has been officially prohibited in Nepal since 1963, but people in the Humla, Dolpa, and Kosi regions value their traditions far more than the law. There are entire villages of polyandrous families here.

This type of marriage is also common among tribes in Nepal’s north and north-east, including the Bhote, Sherpa, Newbie, and others.

