Things you should never tolerate in a relationship

There is a general saying that “love is blind”. This does not necessarily mean that you should overlook red flags in your relationship, especially when it is starting to take a toll on your mental health. Sometimes, romance and love might make it very hard for you to notice red flags or make you realise you are in a bad relationship.

There are various things you should not endure or tolerate in a relationship. There is no perfect relationship, but you shouldn’t tolerate various things that constitute an unhealthy relationship. Below are the things you should not put up with in your relationship.

1. Emotional and verbal abuse

When your partner makes fun of you, insults you, or belittles you when you try to express yourself in public, then you should be aware that these are forms of emotional and verbal abuse. Controlling behaviour and other unhealthy actions like not feeling good about you in public are things that you shouldn’t tolerate in a relationship.

2. Physical abuse

This is when your partner resorts to using violence or physically hurting you in all ways. This is a cue for you to leave the relationship. Physical abuse includes hitting and the use of objects to inflict pain on you. Physical abuse should not be tolerated or endured in a relationship, especially when your partner refuses to change their behaviour.

3. When your partner appears busy but shows up for others

Most relationships thrive on attention and being available for each other. When you notice that your partner appears busy and gives you little or no attention but keeps on attending to others, this might be a cue for you to let go. Your partner might be avoiding you and might not want to let go due to fear or pity.

Do not tolerate this in your relationship. No one can be too busy for someone they love dearly. Love is meant to draw you closer and not far from each other.

4. Not feeling good about yourself with your partner

Every relationship is meant to bring the best out of both partners. You are meant to bring the best out of your partner and vice versa. When you don’t feel good about yourself when around your partner, then this is a cue that something is wrong. If your partner doesn’t say good words to make you feel good but bad or worse instead. This is an indication of a lack of respect for you.

This will tamper with your self-esteem and reduce your confidence in yourself. This is why you should not tolerate or endure this kind of behaviour.

5. When your partner shies away from your relationship publicly

It is normal that you and your partner agree to have a committed and intentional relationship. When your partner starts to make it a secret then you should know that there is a hidden motive. Love cannot be hidden, especially when you spend more time together. You shouldn’t be with someone who is embarrassed to have you around or even introduce you to close family members.





Discuss this with your partner to know your stand as soon as possible so you will know when to opt out.

6. When your partner doesn’t take responsibility

Your relationship is a toxic one when your partner does not take responsibility. When you notice your partner is unapologetic or not regretful whenever they offend or hurt you, reach out to talk to them. When you notice there is no improvement then it is a red flag that you shouldn’t put up with that behaviour.

