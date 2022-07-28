Things you can do to reduce itching after bathing

For some people, having a bath brings with it an uncomfortable side effect, which is persistent itching.

Itching after taking a bath does happen. For some people, the need to itch their skin takes a long time or even gets worse after bathing.

It is often caused by dry skin. Dry skin lacks moisture and may feel itchy or tight, especially after a hot bath. The water poured on your body can strip away the skin’s natural oil, thereby, causing dryness, and itching in the long run.

Some other causes of itching are, using a harsh cleanser, using hot water, using an irritating laundry detergent, and having a sensitive skin condition.

Itching treatment might not be as simple as applying a moisturiser or lotion. Sometimes, it requires additional treatment to treat dryness that causes the itch.

This article goes over things you can do to reduce itching after bathing.

1. Wash skin with a soft cloth

Scratching or washing the skin with harsh sponges, wash cloths, or scrubs can irritate and injure it and can make itching worse. Instead, wash your skin gently with a soft cloth.

2. Gently dry your skin

Don’t remove every water droplet from your skin. After bathing, gently pat your skin dry with your towel. Rubbing your skin with a towel can strip your skin of moisture and irritate it.

3. Moisturise your skin while it’s wet

The best way to reduce itching after bathing is by applying a moisturiser immediately after pat drying. Moisturising your skin while it’s still wet will lock moisture into your skin barrier. Always use a moisturiser that is oil-free if you have acne-prone skin.

It is advisable for people with dry or sensitive skin to read product labels before using them, as some products can make itching worse because they contain irritating ingredients that can cause allergic reactions. Avoid products that contain alcohol, menthol, and fragrance because they cause further itching, dryness, and irritation.

4. Change your soap





Having recurrent itching after bathing without rashes might be a sign that you should change your soap. Get a soap with hypo-allergenic, mild ingredients. Moisturising soap reduces the symptoms of dry skin.

5. Change your bathing routine

By taking long, hot baths, you might be leaving your skin parched. Taking warm and shorter baths will make your skin healthier and less itchy.

Use warm water for shorter periods to avoid stripping the skin of its natural protective oils. You can also consider adding bath oil to help moisturise the skin.

6. Drink water

Drinking more water daily reduces the risk of your skin feeling dry. Dehydration can lead to dry skin. Make sure you get eight or more cups of water per day to hydrate your body well, which will reduce the risk of dry skin and itching.

These are natural ways to reduce itching after bathing. However, if itching symptoms don’t subside within an hour or more after practicing the tips above, make sure to reach out to your doctor.

