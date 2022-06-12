Things are changing as the Bible has predicted (II)

Last time we began looking at how Daniel’s prophecy in the bible made in 2BC is being fulfilled today. We saw the fact that the bible is for our good and that we need to read it with understanding powered by the Holy Spirit.

“Every Scripture[ a] has been written by the Holy Spirit, the breath of God. It will empower you by its instruction and correction, giving you the strength to take the right direction and lead you deeper into the path of godliness.” 2 Timothy 3.16 Passion Translation

We were looking at Daniel 12.4.

“‘This is a confidential report, Daniel, for your eyes and ears only. Keep it secret. Put the book under lock and key until the end. In the interim there is going to be a lot of frantic running around, trying to figure out what’s going on.” Daniel 12.4 Message

We looked at “frantic running around”. The world has its highest number of migrants, immigrants, refugees, internal displaced persons and asylum seekers at any time in its history. Things are changing as the bible has predicted.

“Conflicts and natural disasters forced tens of millions to flee within their own country last year, pushing the number of internally displaced people to a record high, monitors have said. Some 59.1 million people were registered as internally displaced worldwide in 2021 – an all-time record expected to be broken again this year amid mass displacement inside war-torn Ukraine, a joint report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said. Around 38 million new internal displacements were reported in 2021, with some people forced to flee multiple times during the year, according to the report. That marks the second-highest annual number of new internal displacements in a decade after 2020, which saw record-breaking movement due to a string of natural disasters. Last year, new internal displacements from conflict surged to 14.4 million – marking a 50-percent jump from 2020 and more than doubling since 2012, the report showed. IDMC director Alexandra Bilak told reporters that the record numbers seen in 2021 marked “a tragic indictment really on the state of the world and on peace-building efforts in particular”. TRPWORLD/AFP





Things are happening and the bible has predicted it.

The world migration report for 2022 in chapter two declares as follows.

“Current estimates are that there are 281 million international migrants globally (or 3.6% of the world’s population). While the vast majority of people in the world continue to live in the country in which they were born, more people are migrating to other countries, especially those within their region. Many others are migrating to high-income countries that are further afield, however, COVID-19 caused significant disruptions to migrants and migration systems, especially in sector relying on high mobility arrangements. Work is the major reason that people migrate internationally, and migrant workers constitute a large majority of the world’s international migrants, with most living in high-income countries. Global displacement is at a record high, with the number of internally displaced at around 55 million and the number of refugees at over 26 million.”

TO BE CONTINUED

