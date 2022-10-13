There will be no NIMASA without you, Jamoh tells stakeholders

THE Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has stated that stakeholders would continue to occupy premium positions in the life of NIMASA, noting that it is the stakeholders who keep the Agency and maritime business afloat.

Speaking during this year’s celebration of the Customer Service Week at the Agency’s headquarters in Lagos, the DG averred his belief that investment in material assets by NIMASA would be meaningless without the staff and other external stakeholders.

He added that for every investment in material assets, there was a need for a corresponding availability of stakeholders to make such investment significant.

“Today, we at NIMASA are celebrating our existence. We are celebrating our existence because without you, our stakeholders, there will be no NIMASA. Yes, we must invest in maritime assets acquisition. But then, we know that in spite of the level of investment in both tangible and intangible assets by NIMASA, without the stakeholders, such investments will be meaningless,” the DG said.

Jamoh used the event to welcome the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, who was at the Agency to celebrate with the staff, noting that adherence to NIMASA’s core values was necessary to guarantee mutual satisfaction of both internal and external stakeholders of the Agency.

Jamoh stressed his belief in the founding principles of SERVICOM, reiterating that public offices were the shopping floors for government businesses, and that there was the need to always leave whoever goes to the floor for shopping with a high level of satisfaction.

On her part, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, commended NIMASA for all the achievements of the Agency, particularly in the areas of stakeholder support and complaint handling system.

She applauded the NIMASA’s Maritime Stakeholders’ Experience Contact Centre (MSECC), noting that it is a world-class facility.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration that calls attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it. Celebrated in the first week of October of every year, and with the theme of this year’s celebration as ‘Celebrate Service,’ the goals of Customer Service Week are: to elicit team bonding, boost morale, reward employees for the significant work they do, and raise awareness of the value of customer to organisation’s successes.