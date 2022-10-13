Minister commends NPA MD over revenue increase

THE Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, has received the commendation of the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, for the strides being made by his management team, especially in the area of revenue generation and remittance.

The Minister gave the commendation during his maiden visit to the corporate headquarters of the NPA as part of the activities marking the celebration of the World Maritime Day, 2022, with the theme, ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping.’

Sambo was accompanied by the Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, some directors and other top officials of the Ministry.

The Transportation Minister stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was quite pleased with the reforms being implemented by the NPA management in moving the nation forward in view of positive developments the sub sector has brought to the nation’s economy in line with international best practices.

The Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, he enthused, was quite elated with Mohammed Bello Koko and his management team for their efforts at resuscitating and boosting the economy, especially the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which has cushioned the effects of the resources of the nation caused by the fall in the prices of crude oil.

The Minister also solicited for further cooperation from other relevant stakeholders, while assuring the stakeholders and the maritime community of the readiness of the government to provide the enabling environment and support to the management of the NPA under the stewardship of Bello Koko towards making the port environment more efficient and customer friendly in order to attract investments and remain relevant within the comity of maritime nations.

In his words, “MD NPA, I must state that the Council is happy with you and your team. I commend you and your Management team for your efforts in moving the nation forward, especially the increase in revenue generation to government coffers. You have done well. But I call on you to further block all other grey areas.”

Sambo further reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to ensuring that the Lekki Deep Seaport project commences operations as scheduled before the end of 2022.

According to him, the Lekki Deep Seaport and the recently approved Badagry Deep Sea Port would create an avenue of jobs for Nigerians, encourage trade and investment and further boost revenue generation to the country.

Earlier on, the chief host at the nation’s sea port, Bello Koko, whilst welcoming the Minister of Transportation and the top brass of the Ministry to the corporate headquarters of NPA, informed them and other stakeholders of the management’s resolve at further positioning the nation’s sea ports in line with international best practices.