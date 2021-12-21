The unending lies, deceits

Facts and figures are churned out daily to show why the powers that be will not let the people’s economy thrive. Today, the educated make straw for the uneducated. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his book, ‘My Watch’, (p. 280) wrote that the performance of the politicians he handed over power to in 1979 was dismal and it was personally agonising to him. Well, whose fault?

He also spoke out after the elections in 1983 on the unseriousness of the Shagari administration. Again whose fault? The unseriousness in the polity today is the offshoot of Shagari’s government’s unseriousness. Today, with the appointment of hundreds of aides right, left and centre, how many of our governors and presidents impacted the lives of the people positively? Has anything changed?

Many newspapers came out with a stunner thereby putting the sting in government’s plans in 2022 to remove what was once claimed not to exist: fuel subsidy. This highly informative economic imperative confirms fraud in governance occuring like a recurring decimal. What we should be asking this government to explain is the pronouncement in 2020 by Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s mouthpiece that the government had removed subsidy. When will the lies & deceits end? We must all rise to the needful.

John R. Jimoh, Ijebu-Ode