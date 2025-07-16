The truth about depression

Depression is a common mental health condition and mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest in things as well as activities you once enjoyed; it causes a persistent feeling of sadness and changes in how you think, sleep, eat and act.

There are different types of depression and they can lead to difficulty with thinking, memory, eating, sleeping and all routine activities. And while depression is a treatable condition, there are too many folk remedies, half-truths and myths than facts about the disorder that makes it difficult for people to understand it and get required therapy, medication or medical help.

But there are so many falsehoods about depression that has spread misconceptions. What are the myths and the facts? Below are some myths and facts about depression:

Myths

Hard work beats depression: The idea that when you throw yourself into work, you will feel better is a myth. For a mild case of the blues, this may indeed help, but depression is a different matter and overworking may actually be a sign of clinical depression and not a solution.

It is not a real illness: Depression is a serious medical condition that affects hormones, nerve cell receptors and brain functioning; nerve circuits in brain areas that regulate mood appear to function abnormally in depression.

Depression is just self-pity: People admires willpower and mental toughness and label anyone who falls back as a whiner. Contrary to belief, people who have depression are not lazy or simply feeling sorry for themselves nor can they “will” depression away. Like other illnesses, it usually improves with appropriate treatment.

Help means drugs for life: Medication is only one of the tools used to lift depression. Asking for help doesn’t necessarily mean your doctor will advise medications and if you do use antidepressants, it probably won’t be for life.

Depressed people cry a lot: This is not always the case; some are emotionally “blank” and may feel worthless or useless while some put on a façade of happiness while depressed.

Depression is part of aging: Depression in old people is not always due to old age, medical problems can trigger depression in seniors.

Talking makes things worse: Contrary to this view, guided discussions with a professional can make things much better.

Teens are unhappy by nature: Although many teens are moody, argumentative and intrigued by “the dark side,” prolonged sadness or irritability is not normal for teens. When unhappiness lasts more than two weeks, it may be a sign of depression.

Depression is tough to treat: Most people who take action to lift their depression do get better in reality.

Facts:

Men fly under the radar: Depressed men may not get noticed because men are less likely than women to talk about their feelings and some depressed men don’t appear sad or down. Instead, men may be irritable, angry, or restless. They may even lash out at others. Some men try to cope with depression through reckless behavior, drinking, or drugs.

Anyone can get depressed

Depression can sneak up slowly: It can creep up gradually; this makes it harder to identify than a sudden illness.

Depression imitates dementia: In seniors, depression can be the root cause of memory problems, confusion, and in some cases, delusions.

Positive thinking may help

Exercise is good medicine