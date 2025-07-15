Latest NewsTop News

BREAKING: Buhari’s body arrives Katsina for burial

Sikiru Obarayese
Family recounts late formrt presidents Buhari's last moments

The body of former President Muhammadu Buhari has landed at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport in Katsina, the capital of Katsina State in Nigeria.

The body arrived at 1: 59 pm and was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, from the United Kingdom.

Buhari died on Sunday in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness at the age of 82.

Tribune Online gathered that Buhari will be buried in his residence in Daura.

President Tinubu had announced the passing of his predecessor and ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Delegates from Niger Republic have arrived in Daura for the burial of former President Buhari.

Also, governors and dignitaries such as Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun of Lagos and Ogun States; Ex-minister Lia Muhaammad and Aliko Dangote have arrived in Daura for the burial.

President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former president’s widow, and offered his deep condolences.

Former President Buhari was twice elected Nigeria’s president, in 2015 and 2023.

He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

Details later…

