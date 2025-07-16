AI not a threat, but a partner in innovation —NITDA DG

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa, has called on business leaders to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a collaborative partner in driving innovation and economic growth, rather than viewing it as a threat to human jobs.

Speaking during a high-level panel session titled “Builders of the New Nigeria – Stories of Scale, Grit, and Innovation” at the BusinessDay CEO Forum Nigeria, held in Lagos recently, Inuwa challenged the conventional notion of AI as merely an automation tool, and encouraged CEOs and business leaders to view AI as a thought partner and a strategic ally in generating innovative ideas, discovering new business models, and creating competitive advantages in a rapidly evolving global economy.

“I see artificial intelligence not just as a tool, but as a thought partner,” he said, urging business leaders to integrate AI into their operations not as a replacement for human input, but as a collaborator that can unlock new levels of productivity and creativity.

He explained that while AI can outperform humans in certain tasks, its primary function should not be seen as replacing human workers. Instead, it is poised to take over specific processes and skills currently relied upon to accomplish routine tasks. This shift, according to him, requires business leaders to reposition themselves at the center of this technological evolution.

“The key is to position yourself at the center of this collaboration. Yes, AI can outperform humans in many tasks, but it will not replace you or me. What AI will replace are the skills and processes we rely on today to perform our work.”

Inuwa emphasised the need for CEOs and decision-makers to proactively redefine their roles in an AI-driven world by evolving their capabilities to work effectively alongside intelligent systems.

He highlighted the importance of learning how to collaborate with AI, rather than competing against it, as the surest way to remain relevant and successful in the digital age.

To get the best out of AI, Inuwa advised that businesses should approach AI systems by assigning them specific roles or personas based on the context of their usage. Whether as a virtual lawyer, doctor, co-founder, or advisor, he said assigning a clear role to AI makes its interaction with humans more purposeful and productive.

Despite his optimism about AI’s potential, Inuwa cautioned that AI systems must be approached with vigilance. He warned business leaders not to assume AI is always accurate or ethical by default, stating that AI should always be treated as the “worst version” of itself until it proves otherwise.

“This is where government’s role becomes critical. As regulators, we need to create policy labs where we can test AI technologies in safe, controlled environments. We must evaluate them thoroughly to ensure they are safe, ethical, and reliable,” he added.

He noted that NITDA has adopted a progressive regulatory approach centered on collaboration, experimentation, and co-creation. Rather than imposing restrictive regulations out of fear or uncertainty, the agency works hand-in-hand with innovators, startups, and the private sector to experiment with emerging technologies like AI.

According to Inuwa, the insights gained from such collaborative initiatives help government agencies like NITDA establish clear, evidence-based benchmarks and policies that both support innovation and safeguard public interests.