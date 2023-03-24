Sandra Nwaokolo

The topic of choking during sex is one that has been discussed with increasing frequency in recent years.

While not a practice that is enjoyed by everyone, it is something that some people find to be an intensely erotic and intimate experience. However, it is important to note that safety and consent are paramount in any sexual encounter, and choking should only be done with the full and informed consent of both parties.

One reason that some people find choking to be an enjoyable addition to their sexual activities is the sense of vulnerability and surrender that it can create. The physical sensation of restriction that choking can provide can increase blood flow to the brain, intensifying the sensations of pleasure during sex.

This can be especially enjoyable for those seeking a more powerful and intense sexual experience. Another reason that some people may enjoy choking is the power dynamic it can create between partners.

Choking can be a way for one partner to give up control and become submissive, or alternatively, it can be a way for one partner to exert dominance and control over the other.

The power dynamic created by choking can be an exciting and arousing experience for those who enjoy it. It is important to note that choking during sex can carry risks if not done properly.

These include the risk of choking, suffocation, or injury to the throat or neck. Therefore, it is crucial to educate oneself on proper techniques and safety measures, such as using safe words and establishing clear boundaries before engaging in any sexual activity involving choking.

It is also worth noting that choking during sex doesn’t necessarily involve cutting off the air supply completely. In fact, many people who enjoy choking prefer a gentler form of choking, such as applying pressure to the sides of the neck or chest.

How to choke safely during sex

1. Communicate with your partner before engaging in choking. Discuss boundaries and establish a safe word to indicate when it’s time to stop.

2. Use proper technique. Avoid putting pressure on the front of the neck and instead place pressure on the sides of the neck or chest.

3. Be mindful of your partner’s breathing. Check-in frequently during the experience and stop immediately if your partner is gasping or struggling to breathe.





4. Be aware of the potential risks involved in choking during sex, including the risk of suffocation or injury to the neck or throat.

5. Prioritize safety and communication to ensure a pleasurable and safe experience for both partners.

In conclusion, choking during sex can be an intense and pleasurable experience, but it’s crucial to prioritize safety and communication. By establishing clear boundaries and using proper techniques, you can ensure that both you and your partner have a safe and enjoyable experience.

