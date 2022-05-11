The Real Madrid mystique

It’s impossible to try to understand them. What they did against Manchester City just proves that they are the biggest club in the world. You can never write them off. Real Madrid will play in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool after stringing together three epics.

How to explain a team that was on the ropes during the whole playoffs, practically eliminated and in two minutes came back to win and go through to the final. A complicated task, but this is Real Madrid.

Magical Champions League

In this Champions League since the round of 16, Real Madrid has known nothing but the impossible. The first match pitted them against PSG and a former rival, Lionel Messi. Incredibly, the favourites were the French side, but that is poor knowledge of what the Spanish capital side is all about.

In the first game, they should have beaten them; indeed, Messi missed a penalty that could have been decisive. In the second leg, Mbappé, who may be their next signing, gave them a blow that 99% of teams would not have got up from.



But at the Bernabéu nothing is written and in a couple of minutes, they came from behind and eliminated the team that has invested millions in winning the European Cup, which the Merengues are so fond of.





For the quarter-finals, they faced the European champions. Chelsea opened at home, Stamford Bridge, but things went very badly. Madrid behaved like the true kings of Europe and beat them by a heavy scoreline.

The second leg was unexpected. Chelsea was not going to give up their crown so easily and came from behind, but let them live. Big mistake, Los Blancos, again with the crest on their hands, won a match that seemed lost.



The semi-final faced them against Josep Guardiola and his Manchester City, and the superiority of the Cityzens in the first leg was obvious. The Whites came out of England alive by a miracle. For the second leg, almost at the end, Mahrez scored and there was no one in the world who didn’t think “English final in Paris, that’s it”.



But this team has an inexplicable mystique. Ancelotti took off Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro, and we thought he had gone mad or was desperate. Camavinga and Rodrygo came on and in two minutes they settled the game and sent it into extra time.

Pep was wrong to take off Mahrez and Rodri, because he brought on Fernandinho to put more people in midfield and Jack Grealish, who cost a lot of money and generates very little. What’s more, the player, nicknamed the new Spice Boy, missed a clear chance on the line that Militao miraculously saved.



Guardiola’s face said it all; he couldn’t believe it, yesterday, the Champions League was crazy and all because Madrid never gave up.



This is Madrid

The team lost Zidane, Ramos, Ronaldo, and even played for a while outside the Bernabeu, which is undergoing renovations. But they didn’t lose that mystique. Benzema became the leader of the team and Modric the engine.

Camavinga is a revelation and Casemiro is impassable. In defence they didn’t miss Ramos because Alaba is there; what’s more, they were already retiring Marcelo, and now they even want to renew him. In Valdebebas they know how to do things.



No doubt, this team is touched by something divine; their crest weighs more than the millions of euros that PSG and CIty spent. They may play ugly, but they win, and in the end, that’s what football is all about, winning.

If we think this is new, we don’t fully understand what Real Madrid is all about. The 2013-14 Champions League final is a clear example of their DNA. Ramos scored in the 94th minute to send the game into extra time and then lifted the trophy.

In the 79-80 European Cup, they came back from a two-goal lead at the Bernabeu against Scottish side Rangers. Juanito, the hero of the night, couldn’t stop crying. Madrid won against all odds.



In 2002, after losing to Bayern Munich in Germany, the Bernabeu experienced a comeback at the hands of Zinedine Zidane to take them to the semi-finals.

There are many examples, but there is only one Real Madrid. Players come and go; coaches come and go. But Madrid always wins the same way, against the current, against statistics, and against everything. Real Madrid is undoubtedly the bravest and greatest team in history. “Así gana el Madrid”

