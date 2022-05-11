Abuja-MoU seeks to reduce human contact during PSC auditing, partners ABS

The Secretary General of the Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control for the West and Central African Region generally referred to as Abuja-MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren, has revealed that in an effort to embrace e-technology in Port State Control (PSC) activities in the region, the group is set to enter into a partnership with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to conduct practical training on virtual Port State Inspection.

While addressing Chief Executives of all Maritime Administrations signatory to the Abuja MoU at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), organised workshop on Port State Control for West and Central African Region, Umoren explained that though physical and hard technologies are still being used in dealing and auditing/inspecting ships and systems, now soft e-technologies are slowly gaining momentum and reducing human interaction.

According to the Abuja-MoU scribe, “The future is here and it is presenting very interesting and diverse opportunities and concepts where the erstwhile word ‘impossible’ is having its boundaries eroded. Dealing with the e-generation calls for e-governance which we also need to start thinking with respect to PSC activities.

“Physical and hard technologies were (though still are) used in dealing and auditing/inspecting ships and systems, but now soft e-technologies are slowly gaining momentum and reducing human interaction. With this, the world, including Port State Regimes, needs to stay in tandem to match the trend. Indeed, we (Abuja MoU) are currently in the process of signing an agreement with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to conduct practical training on virtual Port State Inspection. On a lighter note, one is left to ask the best way for such training, should it be virtual or physical.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Furthermore, with the increased issues of transparency, we have been working with ‘The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network’ which clearly highlights integrity issues with the Port State Control officers. Yes, the determination of such cases are arguably based on the words of the Masters against the Port State Control Officers and this usually leaves the MARADS and the MoUs with low quality evidence to act on. We are happy the end is on sight by the innovative application of existing technology being tested by the Australian Maritime Authority.

“To IMO, we are eternally grateful for your showing us what true leadership is. You did not just call for the establishment of the Port Control system with Resolution A631, but you have consistently monitored and made the necessary revision to the establishing Resolution with the current being Resolution A.1155 (32) to ensure that the objectives of the Port Control systems are met and that they evolve to meet the currency of our ever-changing/dynamic terrain and world.

“Once again, thank you IMO for your support, especially in organising training programmes for our member states. We do hope that future training which will be related to evolving technologies will also be organised and one of such could be ‘Port States inspection on unmanned Vessels (MASS related)’.

“On e-learning, we have identified practical training as an essential element of our capacity building project, noting that maritime training is about proficiency and competence and not purely academic. Ocean Learning courses are STCW/Flag State Approved and majority are approved by some MARADS including MCA and the Norwegian Maritime Authority.”