The Nigerian environment is too dirty

LET the truth be told: Nigeria reeks of filth. Almost everywhere you turn, particularly in the so-called major cities, you are confronted with mountains of filth, an execrable smell, and a dangerously insensitive and environmentally indifferent populace. Yes, the world over, cities have their smell, and things are sadly not exactly stellar even in the so-called civilised climes—many parts of the United States are as filthy as hell—but the case in Nigeria seems to be intolerable. Governments huff and puff but the problem persists. Many homes lack sanitary facilities, markets and motor parks are clogged with waste, and vast stretches of land are dotted with human waste, as if to suggest that the inhabitants of many towns and cities are decidedly subhuman. It is a gory spectacle and a debilitating disease that afflicts most, if not all of Nigeria’s urban areas, and it is unchecked by ethnicity, age, sex, faith or creed. Is there a national consensus to be filthy, abhorrently and calamitously filthy?

Recently, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) arrested over 300 persons for waste disposal infractions. According to a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, Mrs Folashade Kadiri, the arrest was carried out through the authority’s surveillance and investigative activities, and through collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) on its day and night surveillance efforts. As the agency indicated, the surveillance is aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals and businesses involved in illegal dumping of waste across the city. Also recently, the Edo State government sounded an alarm over the worsening problem of improper waste disposal, lamenting that indiscriminate dumping of plastic and non-biodegradable materials is now the leading cause of flooding and gully erosion across the state.

Speaking at a public sensitisation programme to mark the 2025 World Environment Day, which was held in collaboration with Green We Care Foundation and other environmental agencies, Chief Executive Officer of Edo State Flood, Erosion, and Watershed Management Agency (EdoFEWMA), Hon. Ahmed Musa Momoh, said that environmental destruction is becoming irreversible in some areas. Hear him: “We cannot continue this way. Gully erosion is consuming homes and roads. Floods are sweeping through markets and schools. If we don’t change our waste habits, Edo will face a disaster.” Lamentations alone won’t cut it.

Experts frequently lament the fact that Nigeria generates a large volume of waste, with a substantial portion remaining uncollected and improperly disposed of and ending up in unauthorised locations. With high waste generation estimated at 32 million tons annually, with projections to reach 107 million tons by 2050; and the accustomed low collection rates, with less than 20-30 percent of the waste generated collected and managed effectively, the problem has predictably persisted. It cannot be cheery news that a significant portion of the generated waste is either dumped in open spaces, waterways, or burnt, leading to pollution, or that waste collection services, including trucks and disposal sites, are grossly inadequate, where available at all. Nigeria’s land, air, and water are polluted, and the implication for human health is egregious.

Take a trip to many of Nigeria’s major cities, and the conclusion becomes inescapable that they are breeding grounds for diseases. Mosquitoes and flies have a field day doing damage to human existence, and efforts to make a change are circumscribed by politics, corruption and indecency in public offices. It is difficult—no, impossible—to argue that clean and decent leaders preside over pigsties. And come to think of it, if the leadership recruitment process is execrably filthy, how is the outcome expected to be decent, even for the environment? Can leaders give what they do not have? The time has come to turn a new leaf, to see public office as an avenue and an opportunity to make people live better lives, an opportunity to better, not worsen, the environment. An opportunity, we dare say, to force people to conform to the dictates of decent living. This would mean, of course, that Government Houses are spotlessly clean, and that governors are not flushing the toilet with buckets. It sounds incredible, but this was the alleged case in a deplorable instance some years back.

Everyone knows that blocked drains due to accumulated waste contribute to flooding and unsanitary conditions, but what is being done about it? What, beyond Lagos, is being done to rid the land of plastic waste everywhere? Where rapid urbanisation and increasing waste generation are not complemented with efficient waste management systems, pollution is inevitable. Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) must shelve the regime of excuses. It is time to create a cleaner and healthier environment. Development, real development, is impossible without it. The indiscriminate dumping of waste must stop.

The environment should be cleaned up and the waste turned into wealth. Some countries are even seeking to buy waste that they can turn into wealth.

