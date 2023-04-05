I have been doing some analysis and research on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since shortly after the Nigerian general elections and with the announcement and declaration of the President-elect, and given his sincerity when giving his acceptance speech, I do not doubt that he will change Nigeria for the better.
Looking at his plans, Nigeria’s new beginning has come.
In his words, “We seek a Nigeria where no parent is compelled to send a child to bed hungry, worried whether tomorrow shall bring food.”
He plans to make basic healthcare, education, and housing accessible and affordable for all and to establish a bold and assertive policy that will create a strong, yet adaptive, national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from the face of our nation.
He will build a Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life.
With his plans, Nigeria shall be known as a nation of creators, not just consumers, by continuing to assist our ever-toiling farmers, through an enlightened agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assures decent incomes so that farmers can support their families and feed the nation.
As a Nigerian-American, there is no way I can forget my roots. Whether we are at home or abroad, our responsibility is to build a greater Nigeria together. And just as the President-elect alluded to, Nigerians have decided to place their trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace, and tolerance. Therefore, renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria.
- Kayode Abegunde, Delaware, USA
