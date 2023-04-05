I have been doing some analysis and research on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since shortly after the Nigerian general elections and with the announcement and declaration of the President-elect, and given his sincerity when giving his acceptance speech, I do not doubt that he will change Nigeria for the better.

Looking at his plans, Nigeria’s new beginning has come.

In his words, “We seek a Nigeria where no parent is compelled to send a child to bed hungry, worried whether tomorrow shall bring food.”

He plans to make basic healthcare, education, and housing accessible and affordable for all and to establish a bold and assertive policy that will create a strong, yet adaptive, national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from the face of our nation.

He will build a Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life.

With his plans, Nigeria shall be known as a nation of creators, not just consumers, by continuing to assist our ever-toiling farmers, through an enlightened agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assures decent incomes so that farmers can support their families and feed the nation.

As a Nigerian-American, there is no way I can forget my roots. Whether we are at home or abroad, our responsibility is to build a greater Nigeria together. And just as the President-elect alluded to, Nigerians have decided to place their trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace, and tolerance. Therefore, renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria.

Kayode Abegunde, Delaware, USA

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE