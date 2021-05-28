The change Nigerians clamour for

NDEED, many questions have continued to dominate the airspace regarding the prevalent state of the entity called Nigeria. The entirety of the ensuing controversies is regrettably not unconnected to the fact that Nigeria, a country whose autonomy was granted over 60 years ago, is still behind in the race to make life comfortable for her tiring citizens. As the nation continues to struggle in all ramifications, the outcries by Nigerians in Nigeria and even beyond have heightened, exposing the faults of government functionaries who have failed to bring about the needed changes that can return the nation to its glory days. It will be recalled that prior to the 2015 general election, Nigerians were desperate for substantial change in the country and thus entrusted their mandate to President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC following his pledge to turn the country’s fortunes around.

Is it not ludicrous that the emergence of a man who advocated change couldn’t bring forth the change that many Nigerians clamored for? It is indeed a nightmare for Nigerians to see things worsening under the nose of the president whose emergence once offered hope to many. Rather than make progress, the nation is facing retrogression. It is now obvious, even to the blind, that the government of the day has no talismanic wand to revamp the country and this is not unconnected to the fact that the president has saddled himself with deadwoods raised from oblivion with little or nothing new to offer. Is it not justifiable now to say the nation is moving from the frying pan to the fire? Register the answer in your mind. Pathetically, many Nigerians have continued to wallow in poverty. While the country is known for oil riches, the reality is that corruption, unemployment and inequalities have destabilized its economic framework, causing it to be the poverty headquarters of the world. Regrettably, the lingering coronavirus pandemic has further inhibited the survival of the masses. It has fuelled the epidemic of hunger in the country. No wonder, the country is termed the poverty headquarters of the world.

Nigerians have terrible stories and experiences to narrate as regards their survival in a nation characterised by economic hardship occasioned by delay in the payment of workers’ salaries, persistent hike in the prices of necessities and anti-masses polices of government which have unarguably pauperised many with the present government doing little or nothing to cushion the untold hardship. This ugly menace has arguably forced many into criminality. Despite repeated promises by a man who promised to crush every form of insurgencies within the first three months of his emergence, the country has continued to experience increasing rate of insecurity and violence through frequent attacks by terrorists, bandits and criminal herdsmen even after six years that his administration has kick started. While the southern region of the country is battling incessant cases of abductions, the northern region is not spared; the loss of innocent lives has continued to rock the region. Citizens of the country now hardly sleep with two eyes closed due to the fear of being kidnapped or killed by criminals.

Indeed, just this week, the news about Boko Haram terrorists hoisting their flag in Niger State, bandits abducting and killing abducted persons in Kaduna and unknown gunmen razing police stations have overwhelmingly dominated the airspace. As a matter of clarity, it now seems grossly impossible for a day to pass by without reports of attacks and abductions of innocent people. Given the prevalent security challenges that have rocked the entire nation under the nose of the President Buhari, it is not arguable to say that the change Nigerians wanted by electing Mr. President is not the change obtainable in the country. Regrettably, there has never been a time in the history of the country that the agitation for secession was as high and loud as now, hence the ardent need for this government to retrace its steps and deliver the good governance that it promised to the people or surrender to the agitation for self determination. For the purpose of continuous coexistence of this nation, it is imperative to instill a system that will embrace true federalism. The ongoing review across the six geopolitical zones of the country to amend the provisions of the 1999 constitution will be an effort in futility if its outcome does not conform with the changes expected by Nigerians.

To set the record straight, the change people clamour for is not far-fetched. Nigerians want a country where no leader leads based on ethnic or religious divides. The stance of the presidency on the prevalent herdsmen-farmers clashes is enough indication that Buhari is placing the selfish interest of his kinsmen (Fulani herdsmen) above other ethnic groups, an effort that is detrimental to the unity of the country. This government must, as a matter of urgency, correct this flaw and govern Nigerians equally irrespective of the ethnic divides. Another change Nigerians clamor for is diversification into other promising sectors that can yield monumental wealth for the nation. The over-dependence on crude oil alone as a major source of revenue to cater for the increasing needs of over 200 million people is not helping us, especially with the decline in the value of oil in the world market. The government needs to revitalize dead sectors and employ capable hands to bring out the best results. Nigerians also want a country where corruption, especially amidst public office holders, is totally eradicated. Against all odds, there is still a lot of hope for this country. Leaders should formulate people-oriented policies that will restore the glory of this nation.

Komolafe is a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

