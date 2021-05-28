Muslim groups seek UN’s protection of Palestine from Israel

LEADERS of various human rights organisations and Islamic bodies have called on the United Nations to go beyond condemnation and take all necessary steps to stop Israel from its continued illegal occupation and eviction of Palestinians from their homes.

A coalition of the organisations led by Dr Khadijah Olaniyan, Nigeria’s Head of the International Muslim Women Union (IWMU), also charged the UN to protect civilians, especially innocent children, from future Israel’s aggression on Palestine.

About eight organisations that formed the coalition gathered at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque Conference Room on Monday for a world press conference where they reviewed the aftermath of Israel’s 11-day offensive in Gaza which claimed the lives of 237 Palestinians, including 65 children.

The members of the coalition are Muslim Awareness International (MAI), Al-Mu’minaat (The Believing Women) Organisation, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP), Pristine Cactus, Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit and Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque (LSCCM).

“Palestine predates Israel but the latter is really out to wipe out Palestine,” said Dr Olaniyan, who alleged that the powers that be had watched Israel maim, kill, and commit war crimes against innocent civilians in Palestine without prosecution.

“In the just concluded Gaza onslaught, Israel killed over two hundred civilians, including 65 children. The pogrom lasted eleven days before allies of Israel could make it call a unilateral ceasefire. Eleven days of horror and wanton waste of innocent lives and properties,” Olaniyan noted.

The organisations condemned attacks on innocent civilians, both at home and at their mosque (Aqsa), humanitarian facilities, among others, and therefore called on the United Nations to stop Israel from future acts of “state’sponsored terrorism,” including evictions, occupation of Palestinian homes and lands, and deliberate acts of provocation which may lead to escalation of violence and the accompanying killings.

“We align with the conditions of the ceasefire given by the Palestinians. Israel must desist from further occupation of East Jerusalem, illegal settlement building on Palestinian land, Al-Aqsa Mosque (invasion) hostilities and continued siege and invasion of Gaza,” they said.

Hold US responsible for crimes in Palestine, Akintola tells UN, ICJ

The director of MURIC,Professor Ishaq Akintola, also condemned the attacks on innocent civilians and called on the UN and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hold United States America responsible for crimes against humanity.

According to him, the US government has the power to influence Israel to stop its atrocities against Palestinians and withdraw to the 1967 borders but Washington isn’t doing anything to stop Israel.

Professor Akintola said: “Instead, it keeps on arming Israeli soldiers which has been on for decades, with more than 20 billion dollars annually, to maim and commit extra judicial killings of innocent Palestinians.

“We’ll continue to hold the US government responsible until it stops Israeli aggression because we know that the answers to the Palestine-Israel crisis lie squarely with America.

“The good American people are against apartheid. They are people of good conscience and they will not support the killings of innocent people. Many Americans have also demonstrated against the Israelis and the government of America. The American people must rise against Zionism aggression.”

Al-Mu’minaat

Also speaking at the conference was the head of Al-Mu’minaat (The Believing Women) Organisation in Lagos State, Hajiya Bushrah Adeagbo-Jubril, who called on Muslims across the world to unite against Israel’s persecution of Palestinians.

“We go with the mantra of ‘one for all, all for one. Most often, we feel unconcerned with other Muslims/humans.”

Hajiya Adeagbo Jubril prayed and showed solidarity for brethren across the globe, from Gaza and other regions in Palestine, “for whom we are here gathered”, to Uighur in China, Kashmir in India, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, and Syria among others, whom she said are facing various challenges.

Pristine Cactus

Hajiya Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, a legal practitioner, who represented Pristine Cactus, said under the international law, Israel has committed the most vicious crimes against humanity.

She alleged that despite all the crimes, the “apartheid regime is enjoying unconditional and unwavering support from western powers, especially, with the misuse of veto power by the United States.”

Orolu-Balogun said, “If the holocaust wasn’t okay, apartheid in South Africa wasn’t okay, genocide not okay in Rwanda, why is the holocaust, apartheid and genocide in Palestine okay?”

On some Nigerians criticising supporters of Palestinians, she said, “It’s true that we are facing our own challenges, yet, injustice in one place is injustice everywhere and as a member of the international community, Africa cannot be free until Palestine is free. Let’s come together for justice and let’s condemn evil and injustice wherever it may be. Free Palestine, Free Gaza.”

MAI

Representing the Muslim Awareness International (MAI), Mrs. Sherifah Atoyebi said the condemnation of war crimes going on in Palestine came to the forefront in the past days.

She condemned the attacks on Palestinians, saying the 11 days of torture and persecution from Israel was unwarranted and the world could not continue to keep quiet inasmuch as under international law, every human has a right to life, property, association and dignity.

Mrs Atoyebi noted that the right of the Palestinians should not be overlooked.

According to her, it may appear to some that what is going on in Palestine is about religion, but the crisis is more than religion; it is against humanity and everyone should stand up and speak with one voice against “Israel’s atrocities” in Palestine.

GMP

Hajiya Jelilat Abdul Hamid, a member board of Trustees of GMP, also called on the UN, on behalf of the GMP, to stand up to its responsibilities and protect Palestinians from Israel’s injustice.

“We call on the UN to order Israel to immediately leave the illegally occupied territories in Palestine for Palestinian refugees in other neighbouring Arab countries to return their lands. After this, Palestine should be returned to the world map,” she added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Muslim groups seek UN’s Muslim groups seek UN’s

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Muslim groups seek UN’s Muslim groups seek UN’s