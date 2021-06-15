TETFUND intervention not lacking at Federal Polytechnic, Auchi ― Senator Arise

Chairman, Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Visitation Panel, Senator Ayo Arise, has commended efforts of the Federal Government Intervention agency in tertiary institutions, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund,(TETFUND).

Senator Arise made the remarks, on Tuesday, while donating some studio equipment to the Communication Department of the federal institution.

The former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State said some of the huge infrastructural projects being completed in the institution at the instance of TETFUND was commendable and would ultimately stimulate learning.

He also appealed to the intervention agency and management of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi to ensure that the human capital in the institution was developed by identifying quality teachers and encourage them with incentives while also poaching from other citadels of learning.

He said: “The panel submitted a very robust report which forms a substantial part of what we are giving to the federal government.

“I noticed that the impact of TETFUND is almost everywhere on the campus. I felt very impressed because I didn’t see any single abandoned project.

“I have not visited other places (campuses) but I believe if TETFUND is that effective everywhere, I think in terms of infrastructure they have done very well. We will continue to encourage the government to ensure that they continue to get value for money on all the campuses.

“Once this is done, lifting our tertiary institutions up from decay will be very possible in a matter of three to five years. From what I saw, all that will now be left will be the human capital, in which case, ensuring that we get competent people, lure all those people, doctorates to the campus and ensure they have a clear path so that those doctors can become professors. I think that will form part of our recommendation to the Federal Government.”

Another member of the Visitation Panel, Mr Missang Oyama, thanked Senator Arise for seizing the initiative to assist the institution on behalf of other members of the team.

“I thank you for making us very proud because you have shown that we didn’t just go to Auchi to look at the problems, but we have also provided a solution with this (studio equipment). That’s exceptional.

“This stands us out because of all the other panels, of the 25 or 26 Polytechnics in the country, I’m not sure anyone has this kind of initiative. This is outstanding, this is awesome. ”

Head of Department, Mass Communication Auchi Polytechnic, Dr Afam Anikwe, who represented the Rector, Adeboye Mustapha Zubair, said the studio equipment would give a facelift to the institution Mass Communication Department.

“We are grateful and we are happy to be associated with a person of your calibre and on behalf of the Rector, we do say thank you. The students of Mass Communication will definitely have a face-lift by the gesture you have shown to us.

“Just like the Rector said in his appreciation letter you have written your name on the heart of the Polytechnic.

“Showing this measure and dimension of leadership, it is uncommon.”

Amongst the items donated to the Institution by Senator Arise included, Cannon Video Recorder, Studio microphone and background Stand, full camera stand, two different zoom lenses, computer lab top and the light condensers and noise filters.

