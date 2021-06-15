Togolese farmer machetes 16-year-old herder in Kwara

A Togolese farmer has allegedly macheted a 16-year-old herder, Umaru Abdullahi, in Banni community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, when one of the cows strayed into his farm to graze.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident, which happened on Monday, left the herder with serious injuries on his head and stomach.

Sources said that the incident which occurred around 8:00am had left the victim in a “critical condition”, after he was admitted at a local hospital.

Trouble reportedly started when one of the cows of the teenage herder strayed into the farm of the Togolese, identified as Kosi Salisu, 45, during grazing which later generated altercation that led to the machete of the boy on his forehead and stomach.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who confirmed the incident, said the command immediately swung into action to avert further escalation.

“It was a case of assault. The Fulani boy who is the complainant said he was grazing beside the suspect’s farm when one of his cattle mistakenly entered the facility.

“In the process of trying to drive away from the cattle from the farm, the suspect macheted him both on the forehead and stomach with his cutlass”, adding that Salisu has since been admitted at the hospital for treatment.

Afolabi who said the Togolese has admitted to committing the offence after interrogation further noted that he also claimed to have been injured by the complainant.

The NSCDC spokesman said the suspect has been released on bail while an investigation on the matter is still going on.

