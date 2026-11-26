The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Dr Sunday Dare, has said terrorist attacks and kidnappings across Nigeria have declined by between 70 and 75 per cent in the last three months.

Dare attributed the development to intensified military operations, improved security infrastructure, increased recruitment of security personnel and enhanced collaboration among security agencies.

He spoke at an interactive session with editors in Lagos, where he maintained that although insecurity remained a major challenge, the Federal Government was recording progress through sustained investments in military capacity, intelligence gathering and technology.

The presidential aide said tackling insecurity required a gradual and comprehensive approach, noting that there was no single solution to the security challenges Nigeria had faced for about two decades.

He said successive administrations had taken steps to strengthen the military but added that the Tinubu administration had introduced further reforms to improve the country’s security architecture.

Dare disclosed that the Nigerian Army had increased its operational divisions from eight to 12, with four additional divisions established under the present administration to enhance its capacity to respond to security threats.

He also listed the construction of modern military barracks in strategic locations, including Lokoja, Osogbo, Ikere-Ekiti, Abuja and Ebonyi State, as part of efforts to improve troop deployment and personnel welfare.

According to him, the facilities were strategically located to enable military personnel to respond more effectively to attacks, particularly in areas vulnerable to terrorist activities.

ALSO READ: 2027: NHRC condemns rising political violence, attacks, intimidation in Nigeria

On recruitment, Dare said the Federal Government was in the process of recruiting 50,000 police personnel and 24,000 soldiers, while also pursuing plans to establish forest guards across the states.

He explained that the proposed forest guards would undergo screening, community-level verification and training before being armed and deployed, adding that 16 states had so far met the requirements for their establishment.

The presidential aide also highlighted Nigeria’s security cooperation with the United States, including the deployment of personnel and the provision of logistics and operational support.

He said the government was equally investing in advanced military equipment, drones and other technologies to strengthen intelligence gathering, surveillance and counter-terrorism operations.

On the proposed establishment of state police, Dare expressed optimism that the initiative would become a reality, saying the bill had passed through the state Houses of Assembly and was awaiting President Tinubu’s action.

He argued that state police would bring policing closer to communities and provide an additional layer of security to complement the operations of federal security agencies.

Dare said Nigeria’s estimated population of 230 million people made it necessary to expand the country’s policing capacity, noting that the existing police structure was inadequate to meet the security demands of the population.

He maintained that decentralised policing, alongside ongoing military reforms and other security interventions, would strengthen the country’s ability to tackle terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal activities.