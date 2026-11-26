The Chairman of the Governing Board of the North-West Development Commission (NWDC), Alhaji Lawal Samaila Yakawada, has denied allegations that he obstructed the distribution of vehicles, equipment and foodstuffs reportedly procured by the commission.

He said neither he nor the Board was formally informed of the procurements.

Yakawada was speaking to Journalists in Kaduna against the backdrop of allegations that he stopped the distribution of the items.

“How can I block the distribution of items I do not know about? As Chairman of the Board, I do not know that the commission has procured those items,” he said.

He maintained that no such procurements have been presented to the Board for consideration and expressed doubt that any Board member was aware of them.

The NWDC Chairman described the allegations as spurious, attributing them to a lack of understanding of the workings of public institutions and a deliberate disregard for facts by those behind the claims.

Responding to allegations that the Board has not been holding meetings, Yakawada disclosed that it has held eight meetings since its inauguration, in addition to several sittings of its various committees.

“As I am speaking to you now, two committees of the Board are working, and I was also in Kano for a Board committee meeting about a month ago,” he added.

He explained that the commission is governed by statutory provisions, established administrative procedures and an approved budget, stressing that minutes of meetings and other official records are available to establish the facts regarding its activities.

On the commission’s operational status, Yakawada disclosed that Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has provided office accommodation for the commission, with the state government committing substantial resources to its establishment.

He maintained that the office is fully operational and that the commission’s activities are ongoing, urging critics to verify their information before making public allegations.

Meanwhile, Yakawada disclosed that he has consulted senior legal practitioners over videos circulating on social media, which he described as a campaign of character assassination against his person.

He vowed not to allow his four decades of public service to be tarnished by reckless and misguided allegations.

He warned that those behind the videos will hear from his lawyers very soon.