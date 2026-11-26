Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), ‘Seyi Makinde, has said Nigeria must move away from dependence on revenue sharing to wealth creation, describing productivity, entrepreneurship, innovation and security as critical to the country’s economic prosperity.

Makinde said the country could not achieve sustainable development by relying on federal allocations and wage increases without addressing insecurity, rising living costs and the low level of economic productivity.

He stated this on Wednesday at the Governor Seyi Makinde Leadership Conference held at the International Conference Centre, Ibadan.

The governor, who is seeking the presidency in the January 16, 2027 election, said his proposed administration would prioritise productivity, enterprise, skills development and intensive production.

He said: “Nigeria cannot become prosperous by sharing more revenue. It can only become prosperous by producing more wealth. What you will hear from us is not federal allocation but productivity, entrepreneurship, skills, knowledge and intensive production.”

Makinde argued that despite increased allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), Nigerians continued to experience economic hardship as a result of rising costs and declining purchasing power.

He identified insecurity as another major obstacle to economic growth, insisting that businesses could not thrive in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

“Security is the foundation of prosperity. We want a Nigeria where citizens can walk the streets without fear, where businesses can grow without intimidation, and where families can pursue their aspirations in peace,” he said.

The APM presidential candidate called for a more coordinated security architecture in which federal and state policing structures would work together to protect lives and property.

He maintained that restoring public confidence in security institutions would encourage investment, expand business opportunities and stimulate innovation.

Makinde said his proposed national development agenda was informed by policies and projects implemented by his administration in Oyo State, particularly in infrastructure, agribusiness, tourism, solid minerals and security.

He cited the upgrade of the Ibadan Airport, the 110-kilometre Ibadan Circular Road and the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub as examples of investments aimed at stimulating economic activities and attracting investors.

He also pointed to renewed interest in the revival of the Leyland Automobile Company in Ibadan as evidence of the importance of creating an enabling environment for businesses.

“We did not build infrastructure for prestige. We built it to stimulate economic activities, attract investors, create jobs and expand opportunities for our people. That is the same philosophy we will take to the national level,” he said.

The governor added that his administration had supported entrepreneurs irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations, promising to replicate the approach at the national level if elected president.

He also pledged to address recurring industrial disputes in tertiary institutions, improve educational funding and strengthen programmes targeted at young Nigerians.

Makinde urged eligible Nigerians, particularly youths, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate actively in the electoral process.

In his remarks, the APM governorship candidate in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, pledged to place young people at the centre of his development agenda, describing the state’s youthful population as its greatest asset.

Adekanmbi said investments in education, technology and skills development would position Oyo State as a leading centre of innovation, enterprise and economic growth.

He identified the challenge of out-of-school children as one of the major issues his proposed administration would tackle, promising to improve access to education and learning outcomes across the state.

“No society can make meaningful progress while a significant number of its children are out of school. Our goal is to get more children back into classrooms and equip them with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” he said.

The governorship candidate also unveiled plans to transform Oyo State into a technology and innovation hub through investments in digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystems and youth-focused entrepreneurship programmes.

He said his administration would progressively automate government operations in critical sectors, including healthcare, finance, local government administration and security, to improve transparency, efficiency and service delivery.

“The future belongs to societies that embrace innovation. We want to build an Oyo State where technology drives governance, expands opportunities for young people and makes public services faster, more transparent and more accessible,” Adekanmbi said.

He promised to sustain the state’s investment in education by retaining the policy of allocating the largest share of the state budget to the sector.

Adekanmbi added that his administration would build on the development initiatives of the Makinde government while creating additional opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs and investors.

“Our vision is simple: an Oyo State where every child has access to quality education, every young person has a pathway to opportunity, and every entrepreneur has the environment needed to succeed. That is how we will build a more prosperous future for our people,” he said.

Earlier, delivering a keynote address titled “Legacy of Leadership: Inspiring the Next Generation,” renowned historian and scholar Professor Toyin Falola challenged young people to see leadership as a responsibility to serve society rather than an avenue for acquiring power, titles or personal recognition.

Falola said the true measure of leadership was not the authority exercised while in office but the institutions, values and opportunities created to endure beyond an individual’s tenure.

He urged aspiring leaders to embrace integrity, accountability, competence and ethical public service, warning that leadership without integrity could degenerate into oppression and abuse of power.

Among dignitaries at the conference were the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governor, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde; Head of Service, Dr Adenike Fasina; and Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazim Adeniyi.

Others included the APM deputy governorship candidate, Engr. Muftau Open Salawu; the Senior Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs, Hon. Victor Olojede; traditional rulers from across the state; and President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Barrister Niyi Ajewole.