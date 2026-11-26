The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the rising incidents of political violence, attacks, intimidation and destruction of property reported across several states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Edo and Delta, in recent times.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, has particularly expressed concern over the violence in Uduere, Ughelli North, Delta State, which recorded six deaths during a political campaign.

A statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of the Commission, Fatimah Mohammed, said the NHRC boss attributed the ugly occurrences to growing political intolerance, which poses threats to the lives, safety and fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The Chief Human Rights Officer of the country said “right to life is sacred, and no political ambition, party affiliation or struggle for power can justify violence against another human being.

“Political violence is not merely a breach of public order; it is a direct assault on human rights, democracy and the dignity of citizens. Every Nigerian has the right to participate in political activities, express political opinions, associate freely and attend political gatherings without fear of assault, intimidation or death”.

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Ojukwu warned political parties, candidates, supporters and their sponsors to desist from acts capable of inciting violence, insisting that those who sponsor, organise, encourage or perpetrate political violence must be held accountable in accordance with the law, irrespective of their status or political affiliation.

He further called on security agencies to redouble their efforts to ensure the protection of citizens, conduct impartial investigations into reported incidents and bring perpetrators to justice.

The Executive Secretary also advised political leaders to exercise responsibility in their statements and actions and refrain from rhetoric capable of inflaming tensions.

As the country approaches the 2027 general elections, Ojukwu reminded all stakeholders that the protection of human life and human rights must take precedence over political interests, adding that Nigerians must not allow political competition to degenerate into bloodshed, fear and instability.

He further urged citizens to reject political violence, report threats and violations, and embrace peaceful participation in the democratic process.