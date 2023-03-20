The Chief Executive Officer of Israel Ibeleme Foundation(IFF), Dr Israel Ibeleme has urged the Independent Electoral Commission INEC, to declare the winner of the March 18, 2023, Abia state governorship election, Alex Oti without wasting time in order not to irk the feeling of Abians.

Ibeleme who is also an indigene of Abia made this statement in the early hours of today March 20, 2023.

He said, “Dr Alex Oti of the Labour Party from preliminary results collated from 16 Local government areas, won in all with wide margin and wondered why INEC is withholding unto his declaration as winner 48hrs after compilation of results across the state began.”

Ibeleme further warned INEC to abide by its constitutional and statutory role as an umpire and not to allow some unscrupulous element in Abia to temper with the will of the people which was carried out massively through the ballots on the 18th March 2023.

He, therefore, called on INEC to do the needful and declare Dr Alex Oti the winner of the Abians mandate because the victory is paramount and important to the people that have been longing for a day to be liberated from the woes caused by the absence good governance since 1999.

Recall that the Labour Party candidate, Alex Oti released a statement on Sunday evening accusing Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu of attempting to subvert the will of the people handed to him by forcing INEC officials at gunpoint to announce the PDP candidate. And that out of the 17 LGAs he won 16 thereby making him the winner of the election.

