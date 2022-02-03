Tension as APC inaugurates state excos

THERE is tension in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee inaugurates the state executive chapters today at Buhari House, its national secretariat.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that chieftains of the party are poised for a showdown with the APC CECPC led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni. Investigation revealed that parallel congresses were conducted in many states, particularly in states under its control where governors, serving ministers, and federal lawmakers have been embroiled in leadership tussles for control of state chapters.

Top on the list of states where the party is heavily fractured include, Zamfara, Kano, Ogun, Kwara, Osun, Oyo, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, among others.

The APC CECPC held a crucial meeting, on Wednesday, ahead of the inauguration of the state executive fixed for today (Thursday).

Some of the governors, who incidentally are members of the APC CECPC, were conspicuously absent. Details of the meeting were sketchy as at press time.

A party source revealed that the caretaker was divided on whether to abort the inauguration and bid for more time to avoid litigations that could trail the exercise from party chieftains, including some serving governors that could lose out in the power game for control of state chapters.

The Buni-led committee met on Tuesday night with the chieftains of the party from Kano State to pacify them to agree for a modality to accommodate loyalists of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who had since lost the party structures in the North-West state to the faction led by former Kano governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The court had since accorded recognition to Haruna Ahmadu Danzago as the authentic chairman of Kano APC.

Danzago emerged at the congress conducted by the Shekarau faction as against the Prince Abdullahi Abbas faction loyal to Governor Ganduje which had been pronounced illegal. Aside possible abortion of the inauguration of state chapter executives, speculation is rife at the party national secretariat that the February date for the convention may be halted.

In Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Marafa is threatening a showdown with Governor Muhammad Matawalle if the faction loyal to the Governor is accorded recognition by the Governor Buni led CECPC.

Feelers from the party national secretariat have revealed that both Senator Marafa and former governor, Abdul Aziz Yari have since lost out as the national Secretariat has maintained that the team sent to Gusau, the state capital, was not aware of any parallel congress in the North West state.

Speculation is rife at the party national secretariat that the February date for the Convention may be halted.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not received official notice for the scheduled February 26 convention.

A party source told our correspondent that “it (the letter) has been prepared but yet to be taken to the INEC.”

A national commissioner at the commission told Nigerian Tribune that the electoral body was yet to receive a notice from the APC.

He said: “As at yesterday, (Tuesday) there was no such letter from the leadership of the APC. Section 85 of the Electoral Act makes it mandatory for any political party planning to conduct congress, primary or convention to give us 21 days notice. Today is Wednesday.”

Section 85 of the Electoral Act 2010 on “Notice of convention, Congress,” reads in part: “(1) A registered political party shall give the Commission at least 21 days notice of any convention, congress, conference or meeting convened to elect members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified under this act.

(2) The Commission may, with or without prior notice to the political party monitor and attend any convention, congress, conference or meeting which is convened by a political party for: (a) electing members of its executive committees or other governing bodies; (b) nominating candidates for an election at any level; and (c) approving a merger with any other registered political party.

(3) The election of members of the executive committee or other governing body of a political party, including the election to fill a vacant position in any of these bodies, shall be conducted democratically and allow for all members of the party or duly elected delegates to vote in support of a candidate of their choice.

(4) Notice of any congress, conference or meeting to nominate candidates for Area Council elections shall be given to the commission at least 21 days before such congress, conference or meeting.”