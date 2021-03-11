Technicality of NPA Eto app behind delay, early struggles —Truckers

Truckers under the aegis of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) have lamented that the very high technicality of the Eto app, the electronic call-up system recently introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is behind the reason why the scheme is struggling to take effect around the ports environs.

Recall that even though the NPA introduced the electronic call-up system late in February to address the issue of trucks piling up along the ports access roads, many trucks were still seen around the ports access roads in early March after the commencement of the e-call-up system.

Explaining why truckers are finding it difficult to key into the NPA e-call-up, Chairman of AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, stated that the app is too technical for some truckers and it would have to take some time before many get used to the new system of truck call-up at the ports.

According to the AMATO Chairman, “The technicality associated with downloading the app, and registering on it is the reason why some trucks are still on the ports access roads. You know many of these truckers were not using android phones before now. Some that use are not too conversant with many of the functions. I cannot pin this down to the level of illiteracy, but I know with time, our members will understand the Eto app more and key into the e-call-up scheme.

‘All I will just say for now is that we need time to adjust to this new system. Towing trucks away from the ports access roads won’t address the issue at hand.”

The AMATO Chairman also explained that even though he is in total support of the NPA e-call-up system, the system is not devoid of its lapses and shortcomings.

“The Eto call-up system is definitely the way to go, but it has its own shortcomings and lapses. I won’t discuss them now so that people don’t tag me as being anti-development,” Chief Ogungbemi told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

The NPA e-call up is a collaboration between the agency and the Lagos State Government aimed at finding a lasting solution to the perennial Apapa gridlock which has made a mess of cargo evacuation at Nigerian busiest ports of Apapa and Tin-Can, thereby jerking up the cost of haulage rates for cargo owners at the ports.