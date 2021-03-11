NPA contributes N151bn to FG in 4 years

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, has revealed that the agency has contributed N151 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) in four years.

Bala-Usman, who stated this in Lagos recently, said NPA contributed N42 billion in 2017, N33 billion in 2018, N31 billion in 2019 and N45 billion in 2020 .

According to her, “Our cargo for 2019 was 80 million metric tons in the whole country. In 2020, we recorded 78 million metric tons, so we can see the difference in how much we were able to attract into the country within that period and the differential.

“For container traffic, 1.84 million TEUs in 2019 and 1.86 million in 2020, called vessels was 4,251 in 2019 and 3,972 in 2020. Gross registered for the vessels was 29.4 million in 2019 and 24.6 million in 2020. There is a marginal drop because of the pandemic and we even thought it would be less but it is not materially different.”

The Tin Can Island and Port, she said, had the highest number of called vessels — 1,197 vessels — while Apapa port recorded 986 vessels within that period.