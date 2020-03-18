Tears, twins, all the intrigues at ‘Access the Stars’ auditions in Onitsha and Owerri

The latest episodes of ‘Access the Stars’ focused on the regionals held in Owerri and Onitsha. The hour-long episodes had emotional moments that will forever be etched in the hearts of viewers. Hundreds of hopefuls turned up, hoping for a pass into the ‘Access The Stars’ boot camp.

‘Access the Stars’, a product of the synergy between Access Bank and the premium alcoholic beverage, Star Lager Beer, seeks to recruit the best musical talents across the country into boot camp.

After undergoing rigorous training by faculty members, contestants are pruned through elimination. The status of the winner will be elevated with a grand prize worth N150,000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) in cash, a brand-new car and a management contract. There are also consolation prizes to be won.

First up, last weekend, was Onitsha. The contestants had both high and low moments. Some shed tears following feedback from the celebrity judges; Kaffy, Tee-Y Mix and Seyi.

With Olive Emodi, the red carpet host comforting them, hugs were shared and warm smiles were restored with promises made to not give up but improve on their vocal capacities.

Surprisingly, the city also produced incredible talents such as the baritone Ochiora who performed Frank Sinatra’s “Can’t help falling in Love”. Gabriel Songz evoked the spirit of 2Baba on stage with the performance of the dance track, “True Love”. Onitsha was the city of surprises, the judges were almost caught in a musical time loop with seemingly the same contestants performing twice. It was later revealed that these contestants were three sets of twins who had chosen to audition as solo artistes.

Amarachi embarked on a rather ambitious journey when she opted to sing Whitney Houston’s “I will always love you.” She knew she had to work on her diction to scale to the next level but eventually she, as well as Gabriel Songz, made it as the best two finalists to represent Onitsha at boot camp.

In the heart of Imo State, two diamonds in the rough were discovered by the judges. Following the search for the best vocals in the city by both the regional and celebrity judges, Ada Gold and Anderson Emmanuel emerged as the top two finalists in Owerri. This was no easy feat as both contestants had to fight for the treasured spot against talented upcoming artists like Bridget Olufemi, Samuel Chinenwere, Joy, Dumebi as well as Chidimma who made it to the top five in the city.