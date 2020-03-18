Coronavirus: Kwara to close schools

Kwara State government has said that it will shut down schools in the state from next week Monday.

In a statement signed by the CPS to the Governor of Kwara State, Rafiu Ajakaye, the government said that the measure was part of efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic (coronavirus).

ALSO READ: Confusion as FG announces reduction of pump price of petrol

The statement reads: “I can confirm that Kwara State will be shutting down schools from Monday, March 23rd. It is part of the efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures earlier announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies.

Detail later…