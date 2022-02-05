TCN explains load shedding in Lagos axis

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has blamed the ongoing load shedding in the Lagos axis on the shutdown of all power generating units at the Egbin Power Station.

The shutdown of the power generating units was due to a fire incident that occurred at the power station on Wednesday.

The company gave the explanation in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah in Abuja on Saturday.

It said with the shutdown, a total of 630MW was removed from the grid.

“The removal of 630MW from the grid at the same time means that TCN had to strive to ensure that it achieves generation load balance to maintain the stability of the grid,” it said.

According to the company, reducing bulk electricity to Lagos became imperative to avoid overloading the 330kV lines within the state, while the third unit at the Shiroro Station was tied.

“These were necessary to avoid the collapse of the nation’s grid,” it added.

Meanwhile, TCN disclosed that Egbin Power Station was working assiduously to ensure full restoration of its generating units to the grid.

“TCN will continue the evacuation of generated power from Egbin Power Station as soon as the station resumes power generation,” the statement noted.