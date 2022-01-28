Task force recovers over 500 cows, sheep rustled by bandits in Niger

Niger State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, has said that the Joint Taskforce Operations in the state have intercepted over 500 cows and sheep at Kuchi, Galadiman-Kogo, Alawa and Erena communities of Munya and Shiroro local government areas of the state.

He made the disclosure on Friday in Minna, the state capital, during a session with newsmen, adding that the recovery consisted of over 400 cows and over 100 sheep to be kept under Ministry of Livestock.

He said the interception of the animals was following an onslaught that resulted to killing some bandits by security operatives in the two local governments.

According to him: “A few weeks ago, we held a joint security operation in these areas and the networks were shut down. We received a report that some miscreants invaded Kusasu village.

”There miscreants were dislodged during the operation and security operatives apprehended some of the bandits who were trying to relocate.

“Some were neutralised and some animals recovered have been handed over to the state government,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the state government had concluded plans to establish a committee to fashion out modalities to identify the real owners of the animals or auction them and remit the proceeds to the state’s treasury.