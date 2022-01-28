Lassa Fever: Ondo govt calls for stakeholders support to end scourge

The Ondo State Government has appealed to major stakeholders in the state to support the government in addressing the scourge of Lassa fever, just it disclosed that over 50 cases had been recorded in the state with two deaths.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, made the appeal after a cocktail party organised by the state Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA) in Akure for the four members of the association appointed by governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ajaka said that over 50 cases of Lassa fever have been recorded in the state in 2022 but said the two casualties were recorded last year, saying no casualty among the recorded cases this year.

“This is a season when there is a rise in cases of Lassa fever. It affects about four to five local government areas of Ondo State.

” So far in January, we have recorded over 50 cases. There is no casualty. The casualty we have was last year in December. Then, we had two deaths. We noticed a rise during December but we have already sent responses out.

“We are educating our people about preventions. Good hygiene is the hallmark and we are advising them against bush burning when rats can run into houses and so tell them about safe-keeping of their food because this disease is spread by rats,”

He urged stakeholders to see the fight against Lassa fever as a security issue that threatens the existence of the people in the state and said it was time to treat the issue of Lassa fever corporately as no one could tell who could be the next victim.

He said the state government is on top of the situation and currently running a programme tagged: deratification, saying the occurrence is already going down.

Appreciating medical doctors in the state on the honour bestowed on the newly appointed medical doctors in Akeredolu’s cabinet, the commissioner called for periodic interactions between the government and NMA to discuss the association and its members.

He commended Akeredolu for the appointment, saying that it was the first administration in the state that would have four of NMA’s members in the government.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Stella Adegbehingbe, the Chairman of NMA in the state, explained that the party was organised in recognition of four members of the association.

Adegbehingbe noted that the occasion would afford doctors in the state to know each other, interact, dine and wine together for the betterment of the association in the state.

She asked the members appointed to put doctors’ welfare and wellbeing as a priority, promising that NMA would support them to succeed in their various positions.

The appointed members are: Dr Banji Ajaka, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Francis Faduyile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters.

Others are: Dr Ajibayo Adeyeye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategy, Political and Legislative Matters, and Dr Olusegun Ategbole, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations.

The appointees were given different awards of recognition by the association.

