Task before the new IGP

Usman Alkali Baba has taken over as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) replacing Mohammed Adamu as IGP. This is a lesson for those in position of authority to do good as you will leave that office one day. And as the new IGP starts work, he should take note that it is important to boost the morale of the rank and file of the police.

These rank and file officers are the ones who go to the battle ground to face armed robbers and diverse types of criminals while the senior police officers sits in the comfort of their air-conditioned office and get more salary. I have many rank and file officers as friends and I know what they go through.

We need to take good care of our rank and file officers and boost their morale to promote effectiveness. It is important for IGP Alkali to ensure prompt payment of their salaries. He should promote deserving officers and the Federal Government should review the salary of our rank and file officers. If this is done, it will encourage them to combat crime diligently in Nigeria.

They should not be made to suffer; Nigeria has lost so many of them in the process of protecting the lives and properties of the people.

One of such cases is the death of policemen attached to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Charles Soludo. I also want to inform our rank and file officers to stop taking bribe as this is affecting their image.

Let me also use this medium to call on the IGP to dismantle constabulary officers. They need to retrain them and teach them how to relate with the members of the public. We are looking forward to seeing the new IGP bring sanity to the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP should make adequate provisions for Divisional Police Officers across the nation to enable them perform their duties efficiently. We want the IGP to visit us in Oyo state and rebuild the police stations burnt by hoodlums during EndSARS protest.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.

