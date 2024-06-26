Some residents of Taraba State on Tuesday alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas alongside a few stakeholders in the state have perfected plans to divert the €25 million European Investment Bank (EIB) loan secure for the construction of 500-kilometre roads across the state

Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, had recently, on behalf of Taraba, Benue, Edo, Anambra, Borno and Cross River states, signed a 30-year agreement loan of 150 million euros with the European Investment Bank to construct 500-kilometer roads in the six states.

According to the minister, the money which is to be disbursed to states’ accounts within June 2024, the six states are to gate €25 million each and is strictly for road construction, especially rural roads.

Meanwhile, residents of the state have raised the alarm that while other states have finished the kilometre mapping of the roads to commence work as soon as the money is disbursed, no single kilometre has been mapped, claiming that some credible sources have informed that plans have been perfected to divert the funds.

Mr Ambita Ezra, Musa John Adi and Titus Habu Kona, who spoke to our correspondent said sources have revealed that the Governor and a few stakeholders have perfected plans to use 30 per cent of the loan for just the completion of roads left by former governor Darius Ishaku in Yorro, Bali, Gassol and Donga local governments.

“Why we are beginning to agree with reports that Governor Agbu Kefas and few stakeholders are planning to divert the €25 million by the European Investment Bank for Taraba to construct 500-kilometre roads across the state is that, while the other five states who have also secured the loan alongside Taraba, have finished the roads kilometre mapping and have made it public for citizens to be aware of the development, Governor Kefas has not disclosed the development to citizens, and no single kilometre has been mapped in respect to that.

“The silence of the governor over the money is suspicious. We want him to tell the public which of the roads would be captured in the mapping of the 500 kilometres.

“The governor has made so many promises even when money was not on ground, and we are wondering why he is being silent now that the European Investment Bank has signed the cheque to disburse €25 million for the construction of 500-kilometre roads across Taraba,” the residents queried.

When contacted, Taraba state Commissioner for Works, Mr Moses Luka, asked our correspondent to call Governor Agbu Kefas to get a written letter and submit it to the ministry before he would respond.

“Call the governor and get a written letter signed by him and submit to my ministry before I would respond to what you are asking. I did not secure the loan, the state government secured the loan so, call the governor to give you a letter so that I will talk to you,” the works Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Barr. Zainab Usman Jalingo did not answer calls put to her mobile phone nor reply to text messages.

However, Mr Emmanuel Bello, the special adviser to Governor Kefas on media and digital communication, urged Tarabans not to panic, adding that Governor Kefas has no intention to loot Taraba treasury or divert any money meant to develop the state.

“No one should panic, there is no hiding agenda by the governor in any way. Plans for the road kilometre mapping have already been completed by the Ministry of Works, so, no one should panic.

“Governor Kefas’ intention is to ensure total transformation of Taraba and is not collaborating with any stakeholder to divert money. Money meant for the development of Taraba would always be judiciously used for the purpose meant for.”

