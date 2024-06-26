If the vocabulary you know and understand today is the one you knew from your primary and secondary school days, I’ve found excellent ways for you to improve. Improving your vocabulary requires always being ready to learn and embrace curiosity.

Understanding words and knowing how to use them will help your communication skills; you won’t be stuck in a conversation, finding it difficult to find the appropriate words to express yourself. This is how you can improve your vocabulary:

1. Always Read

If you’re keen on improving your vocabulary, you must read. Mind you, not just in academics; go for novels, motivational books, etc. This is how you can learn new words. Refrain from dwelling on the fact that you’re not an avid reader. Go online and read articles and e-books. By doing this, you’re adding to your knowledge.

Related Posts No Content Available

2. Get a good dictionary

There is no reason not to have a dictionary. Learning has been made easy. You can opt for an electronic dictionary and constantly update it. Make it a habit: Whenever you come across a word you don’t understand while reading—it could even be on your phone—just check it on your dictionary and try to understand the basic meaning of the word and its pronunciation.

3. Jot and revise new words

In the middle of reading, you can jot down words you don’t understand and go back to them later to discover their meanings. Go over your jotter as much as possible to understand the new vocabulary.

4. Conversation and writing

Another way to improve your vocabulary is to use it in conversations and when writing anything. If you keep up with this energy, you will realise you use the word more often and effortlessly. I mean, not trying to think about how to use it while talking to someone.

5. Use idioms

Idioms are words combined with no direct meaning. You can get yourself a good idiom text or online. It would beautify your self-expression. Instead of saying lengthy words with idioms, it can be short with loads of meaning.

Read Also: 5 skincare chemicals to avoid during pregnancy