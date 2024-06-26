The Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources has embarked on a crucial mission to investigate and shut down several illegal mining sites in Minna, Niger State.

A press statement issued by the Information Officer of the Ministry, Ms. Dibie Maureen, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Minna, adding that the operation commenced on the same day, June 25, 2024.

The team was led by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed Nahauni, in conjunction with ministry officials, some directors, a senior special assistant to the Commissioner, and Police Operatives from the State Command of the Nigeria Police.

They were joined by personnel from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the State’s Forest Hunters to ensure a comprehensive approach.

The statement added that during the visit, various locations were thoroughly inspected, including the premises of a private university, “El-Amin University,” Brighter Schools Road, T-Mama area on Mandela Road, Chanchaga Bridge, and Federal Government College Staff School.

It stated further that all of these areas were suspected of engaging in unauthorized mining activities by some suspected artisanal miners, emphasizing that as a result, a significant number of women, men, and even children were taken into custody.

Maureen, however, noted that considering the vulnerability of the women, especially those who were nursing mothers or the elderly, a compassionate decision was made to promptly release them. On the other hand, the seven men who were apprehended have been handed over to the police and transferred to police custody, awaiting further legal action.

The statement added that a sizeable quantity of mining equipment and tools were confiscated during the operation. Among the items recovered were “25 shovels, one hoe, 14 short diggers, 55 large rubber bowls, 34 head pans, and one pumping machine.”

Maureen stressed, “These crucial pieces of evidence have been secured in police custody, further strengthening the case against the illegal miners.”

Investigations revealed that the majority of these miners hailed from Sokoto and other states, while only a few were locals/indigenes of Niger State.

“This underscores the need for stringent measures to be taken to prevent outsiders from exploiting the Northern region’s mineral resources illegally, and capable of having detrimental effects on the environment and the local economy,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mineral Resources assured that with the support of the state authorities, it remains determined to uphold the law and clamp down on illegal mining operations in Niger State, especially by targeting these illegal mining activities.

The ministry reiterated the resolve of the state government to protect both the natural resources and the communities that depend on them for their livelihoods.