In a surprising move, Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has publicly endorsed Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the upcoming Edo State gubernatorial election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The endorsement came during Davido’s wedding ceremony, where the incumbent Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki was in attendance.

In a video which has gone viral online, Davido declared, “Asue is the man to beat,” and pledged his full support for the PDP candidate.

It was gathered that the Grammy-nominated artist has deep roots in Edo State as his mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 39, was born in Benin City on November 23, 1963.

It be recall that in his campaign manifesto, “My Covenant with Edo People,” Ighodalo has promised to heavily invest in the state’s creative industry, a sector in which Davido and many other notable artists from Edo are key players.

Reacting to the endorsement, Head of Asue Media Organisation, Erabor Emokpae, expressed optimism, stating that Edo State is poised for a significant boom in the creative industry under the PDP candidate’s leadership.

“This unexpected endorsement from the music superstar is expected to provide a boost to Ighodalo’s campaign and resonance with the state’s youthful electorate, who have historically been an important voting bloc in Edo State’s political landscape,” he said.