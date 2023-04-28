Taraba state government on Friday pledged to continue in her efforts to provide security and welfare for corps members serving in the state.

Governor Darius Ishaku, who was represented by the state Commissioner for youth and sports development, Hon. Hassan Bappa, made the pledge at the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream Il Orientation Course, also assured that the state government would continue to synergize with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to boost the corps activities in the state. While advising prospective corps members to be committed to camp activities as they were introduced to build corps ability in capacity building and human development, the governor noted that the state government was committed to ensuring that the NYSC activities were fully supported to actualize the corps mandate.

He also urged prospective corps members to consider themselves lucky to be posted to Taraba when the Corp was about to celebrate 50 years of existence.



Ideals of integrity, patriotism, efficiency, and teamwork are

necessary for building a virile, prosperous, and united nation,” He stated. “Your mobilization for National Service at this critical point of our nation’s history and now that the NYSC is about to mark 50 years should spur you to higher commitment and dedication to the service of the fatherland. I urge you to imbibe the corpsIdeals of integrity, patriotism, efficiency, and teamwork arenecessary for building a virile, prosperous, and united nation,” He stated. The governor commended the NYSC management and all camp officials in the State for their commitment to the success of the national assignment and enjoin them to redouble their effort to ensure that the young Nigerians receive the right orientation in preparation for service in the State and by extension, the nation at large. Earlier, the NYSC state coordinator Mr. Anthony M Nzoka, expressed that the National Youth Service Corps Scheme, which would be 50 years in a few days, was established as a catalyst for national unity, integration, and development, just as he said, the orientation course was the gateway programme to the scheme, deliberately designed to prepare corps Members physically and mentally for the arduous task of the service Year. He also appealed to the state government to come to the state NYSC’s aid by repairing the camp structures that were destroyed by a wind storm a few days ago to enable corps activities to continue effectively.

“The NYSC management places a high premium on orientation courses as it is a veritable avenue to re-orient young graduates and set the tone for their successful participation in the mandatory one-year national service. “I am happy to report that since the arrival of these corps members in the state, they have shown high enthusiasm, a deep sense of commitment, and patriotism. I have no doubt that with the doggedness and discipline displayed so far, they would add something positive to the development of the state in

particular and the nation in general during the service year. “In order to set the right path for their effective contribution to national development, the NYSC management has strategically packaged lectures on topical national issues, leadership, security, and Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development. Also, there will be para-military drills, endurance training, and lectures on the culture, norms, and traditions of the peoples of Taraba State,” The state coordinator expressed.

Taraba state government on Friday pledged to continue in her efforts to provide security and welfare for corps members serving in the state.





Governor Darius Ishaku, who was represented by the state Commissioner for youth and sports development, Hon. Hassan Bappa, made the pledge at the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream Il Orientation Course, also assured that the state government would continue to synergize with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to boost the corps activities in the state. While advising prospective corps members to be committed to camp activities as they were introduced to build corps ability in capacity building and human development, the governor noted that the state government was committed to ensuring that the NYSC activities were fully supported to actualize the corps mandate.

He also urged prospective corps members to consider themselves lucky to be posted to Taraba when the Corp was about to celebrate 50 years of existence.



Ideals of integrity, patriotism, efficiency, and teamwork are

necessary for building a virile, prosperous, and united nation,” He stated. “Your mobilization for National Service at this critical point of our nation’s history and now that the NYSC is about to mark 50 years should spur you to higher commitment and dedication to the service of the fatherland. I urge you to imbibe the corpsIdeals of integrity, patriotism, efficiency, and teamwork arenecessary for building a virile, prosperous, and united nation,” He stated. The governor commended the NYSC management and all camp officials in the State for their commitment to the success of the national assignment and enjoin them to redouble their effort to ensure that the young Nigerians receive the right orientation in preparation for service in the State and by extension, the nation at large. Earlier, the NYSC state coordinator Mr. Anthony M Nzoka, expressed that the National Youth Service Corps Scheme, which would be 50 years in a few days, was established as a catalyst for national unity, integration, and development, just as he said, the orientation course was the gateway programme to the scheme, deliberately designed to prepare corps Members physically and mentally for the arduous task of the service Year. He also appealed to the state government to come to the state NYSC’s aid by repairing the camp structures that were destroyed by a wind storm a few days ago to enable corps activities to continue effectively.