Taraba state government on Friday pledged to continue in her efforts to provide security and welfare for corps members serving in the state.
While advising prospective corps members to be committed to camp activities as they were introduced to build corps ability in capacity building and human development, the governor noted that the state government was committed to ensuring that the NYSC activities were fully supported to actualize the corps mandate.
Ideals of integrity, patriotism, efficiency, and teamwork are
necessary for building a virile, prosperous, and united nation,” He stated.
The governor commended the NYSC management and all camp officials in the State for their commitment to the success of the national assignment and enjoin them to redouble their effort to ensure that the young Nigerians receive the right orientation in preparation for service in the State and by extension, the nation at large.
Earlier, the NYSC state coordinator Mr. Anthony M Nzoka, expressed that the National Youth Service Corps Scheme, which would be 50 years in a few days, was established as a catalyst for national unity, integration, and development, just as he said, the orientation course was the gateway programme to the scheme, deliberately designed to prepare corps Members physically and mentally for the arduous task of the service Year.
He also appealed to the state government to come to the state NYSC’s aid by repairing the camp structures that were destroyed by a wind storm a few days ago to enable corps activities to continue effectively.
“I am happy to report that since the arrival of these corps members in the state, they have shown high enthusiasm, a deep sense of commitment, and patriotism. I have no doubt that with the doggedness and discipline displayed so far, they would add something positive to the development of the state in
particular and the nation in general during the service year.
“In order to set the right path for their effective contribution to national development, the NYSC management has strategically packaged lectures on topical national issues, leadership, security, and Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development. Also, there will be para-military drills, endurance training, and lectures on the culture, norms, and traditions of the peoples of Taraba State,” The state coordinator expressed.
