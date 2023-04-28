Skill Acquisition has been described as a panacea for self-reliance and NYSC ‘s contribution to the growth of the economy of Nigeria.

The assertion was made by the Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen YD Ahmed while he commissioned the NYSC Yobe State skill acquisition centre at the NYSC orientation camp in Dazigau on Friday.

The DG who was speaking at the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the 947 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Corps members deployed to Yobe State stressed that skill acquisition is very important as it will afford the Corps members, the opportunity to learn a trade or two that can help them in life’s endeavour.

Ahmed urged the Corps members to ensure that they paid particular attention to a chosen skill while the Camp exercise lasted and ensure that they become experts in the chosen trade.

He assured that the NYSC management will continue to pay attention to skills acquisition while camping lasted stressing that the aim is to make sure that after the camping, the Corps members become self-employed and employers of labour as well as train others.

He stressed that the skill centre will serve as a training centre and mentoring for the Corps members and the community surrounding the camp as it will be used for both in-camp and post-camp training for Corps members.

The DG urged the Corps Members to take advantage of the Center to develop their skills or acquire one for self-reliance skills assuring that the NYSC is in partnership with funding partners that will make funds available to those desirous of such facility at the end of the service year.

In her remarks, Yobe State NYSC Coordinator, Hafsat Yerima said that the orientation course is the pivot upon which other programmes of the service year rest, to this extent Corps members will be exposed to programmes and activities that will give them a better understanding of the objectives of the NYSC Scheme as well as the environment, language and culture of their host community.

Consequently, she said that a comprehensive programme has been packaged which includes: military drills, man ‘O’ war and leadership training, language studies, entrepreneurship lectures, sports etc which you are expected to undergo during the orientation course for the purposes of training, learning and mentorship.

According to her, “In this regard, I urge you to participate in all the camp activities which are mandatory as you will derive immense benefits from the activities. Equally, you must obey all camp rules and respect camp officials as acts of insubordination will not be condoned. Note; your assessment for the service year commences right here from this camp.”

Yerima disclosed that at the close of registration a total of 947 Corps members were registered and have been of good conduct saying, “This is an indication that by the end of the orientation course, we will be sending into our communities a crop of Corps members that are ready to serve the fatherland with commitment and selflessness.”





