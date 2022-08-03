Tambuwal reshuffles cabinet

As part of the plans to end his tenure on a remarkable note, the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has reshuffled the state’s cabinet.

The governor, according to a press statement signed by his media aide, Muhammad Bello, and made available to newsmen, also approved the postings of five newly appointed commissioners in his cabinet.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isah Bajini Galandaci, was moved to the Ministry of Rural Development, while Akibu Dalhatu replaced him in information and also to oversee Youths and Sports.

Others include, Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, Water Resources; Bashir Muhammad Lambara, Solid Minerals; Abdullahi Abubakar Dange, Social Welfare, while a former publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa, was assigned Home Affairs.

The governor also gave portfolios as follow: Salihu Maidaji, Works; Bashir Gidado, Commerce and Trade Development as well as Aminu Bala Bodinga, who was returned to his former Ministry of Lands and Housing.

Others include Abdullahi Maigwandu, Local Government and Community Development; Usman Suleiman Dan Madamin Isa, Religious and Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad, Careers and Security Matters.

The statement further disclosed that Professor Aisha Madawaki was assigned with Higher Education and Hassan Muhammad Maccido, Budget and Economic Planning.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Ali Inname, is also expected to oversee the Ministry of Finance, while Aliyu Balarabe Dandin Mahe, is the new Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources, and will also overseer the Ministry of Environment.

