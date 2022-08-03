Niger gov inaugurates NISTMA with 21 vehicles, others

As part of efforts to build a traffic database that would help identify traffic offenders and keep adequate data of road users for revenue profiling and planning Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has inaugurated the Niger State Traffic Management Agency (NISTMA) and 21 vehicles for its operation.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Idris Legbo Kutigi International Centre, Minna, the state capital.

Bello observed that all modes of transportation system are present in the state, hence the need to develop the intra-transport management system in the state by creating the NISTMA.

He said the agency would facilitate traffic law enforcement, curb the growing security challenges using technology and to expand the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, among others.

“This new agency will be responsible for the administration, control and management of traffic matters with a system of operation that is efficient and responsive to the demands of traffic with the target of providing for safe, orderly movement of persons and goods on our roads,” he said.

The governor tasked the agency to build and develop a culture of law-abiding road users through sensitisation and enforcing regulations that would help reduce road accidents, among others.

He said his administration had added 63 buses to the fleet of the state transport system and is committed to continue to support the sector in the state.

He enjoined officials and staff of the agency to maintain the vehicles provided and to ensure they diligently carry out their duties.

The governor disclosed that the state government would pay the staff of the agency for three months only, thereafter, the agency would be paying its staff from the revenue it generate.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Transport, Zakari Mohammed Tanko, had said the law establishing the agency was assented to by the governor in July 2021 in his desire to have an effective and inclusive management of transportation sector in the state.

He commended the governor for his support to the sector and called for the support of all and sundry for the agency to succeed.

At event,21vehicles , 10 power bikes, six hilux vans, an ambulance and four towing trucks comprising of low recovery truck, heavy and light towing trucks as well as land-rover towing truck, were commissined.

The state’s Council of Traditional Rulers represented by Alhaji Shehu Yusuf Galadima, described the establishment of the agency as a giant stride taken by the government to improve the economic activities of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Terrorist attacks: Security forces have full freedom to end menace ― Buhari