Jos Main Market: Bagos obtains injunction restraining Plateau govt from signing MoU with Jaiz Bank

Arewa
By Isaac Shobayo | Jos
The controversy trailing the planned concession of Jos Main Market to Jaiz Bank took another dimension on Tuesday as a member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau State, Honourable Dachung Musa Bagos,  secured a court injunction at the Plateau State High Court, restraining   the state government from signing a  Memorandum  of Understanding (MoU ) with Jaiz Bank.

The injunction was granted  by Justice S. P Gang restraining  Governor Simon Lalong  of Plateau State,  Attorney -General and Commissioner of Justice from signing any MOU with Jaiz Bank pending hearing of the substantive suit.

The court order which was obtained by Nigerian Tribune read: “Court order upon the consideration of motion ex-parte date August 1 and filed August 2, 2022 supported by 20 paragraph affidavit deposed to by Honourable Bagos as well as counsel written address praying the court for reliefs sought after hearing Tyang Jugu Esq for the applicant.

An order of this Honourable court for an interim injunction restraining the defendant/respondents by themselves, their agent’s representatives or privies from entering into any Public Private Partnership or any agreement whatsoever regarding the Jos Main Market pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Meanwhile,  the  state’s House of Assembly has appealed for calm among the citizens over the planned MoU between the state and JAIZ Bank for the rebuilding of the burnt Jos Main market.

Honourable Na’anlong Daniel, who is the Majority Leader and Chairman House Committee on Information, made the appeal while responding to questions on the House’s position as representative of the protesting Plateau citizens over the 40 years lease of the Terminus Market if rebuilt by JAIZ bank.

