Tambuwal charges new district head of Bafarawa on insecurity

Security came under focus when Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State received the new District Head of Bafarawa on Saturday.

The governor urged him to collaborate with security agencies so as to help the state government tackle the security challenges in the South-Eastern part of the state.

Urging the new District Head to carry everybody alone in the discharge of his duty, the governor also appealed to his subjects to give him maximum support and cooperation.

Congratulating him for his new appointment, Gov. Tambuwal said the recreation of the district was in consultation with the Sultanate Council with a view to restore the leadership of the district to its original status.

The district was created 19 years ago during the reign of former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa but was later degraded during the preceding administration, which moved it to Gebe where the new District Head was demoted and made a village head due to political differences.

In his remarks, Alhaji Muhammadu Bafarawa, said they were at the Government House, Sokoto, to show their appreciation to the governor for the appointment given to him.

Dalhatu prayed Allah to reward him and Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar abundantly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Petrol/Electricity Price Hike: Prepare For Unprecedented Mass Action From Next Monday, NLC, TUC Tell Nigerians

With the convocation of an enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a memo to all its affiliate unions and state councils by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, the organised labour has commenced mobilisation for the industrial strike and a nationwide protest against the increase in electricity tariff and fuel price…

#THROWBACK: Angry APC Governors Meet Oshiomhole

SOME governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, met with the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, behind closed doors.