Sunday will mark an end to what has been a phenomenal season of Big Brother Naija and to wrap it up will be some of the hottest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The organisers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, have announced that Rema and Fireboy will be performing at the finale of the fifth edition of BBNaija.

Rema is currently the toast of both local and international press. The 20-year-old has been getting major props from across the world with two of his songs even making it into President Barack Obama’s highly anticipated Summer Playlist. Fireboy has also been blazing the trail since his breakout single, ‘Jealous’ dropped in 2019.

The two stars will be joined by popular illusionist, Babs Cadini who will be performing some of his famous tricks on the finale stage, as well as dance group, Imagneto Dance Company.

Viewers can expect to be treated to these dazzling performances during the live show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 where the winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition will be unveiled.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Petrol/Electricity Price Hike: Prepare For Unprecedented Mass Action From Next Monday, NLC, TUC Tell Nigerians

With the convocation of an enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a memo to all its affiliate unions and state councils by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, the organised labour has commenced mobilisation for the industrial strike and a nationwide protest against the increase in electricity tariff and fuel price…

#THROWBACK: Angry APC Governors Meet Oshiomhole

SOME governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, met with the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, behind closed doors. | BBNaija Lockdown finale | BBNaija Lockdown finale | BBNaija Lockdown finale |