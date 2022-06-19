Taking Nigeria’s redemption seriously

NIGERIA is saveable but doing so requires efforts from all citizens who must commit to doing the right things, obey the law and ask critical questions from our leaders.

This was the submission of speakers at the recent launch of a book, ‘Our Collective Contribution to the Decadence in Nigeria’ written by Christine Umoekereka.

The 166-page book written by Umoekereka, a Nigerian-born healthcare professional based in Canada, was unveiled on June 1 at Ostra Hall, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja. The Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, chaired the event anchored by broadcast journalist Funmi Omoboriowo.

Oba Shotobi, represented by his Crown Prince and Ikorodu chiefs, commended the author’s efforts. He noted that though she has lived outside Nigeria for over 20 years, Umoekereka remained concerned about happenings in the country and how to improve things.

He urged Nigerians to emulate Umoekereka, also known as Shutti, by contributing to the country’s growth and shunning all actions that might further tarnish the country’s image. The King explained that people must take responsibility for their actions and that buck-passing must stop.

The General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Mr Damilare Dairo and Arts Editor of the New Telegraph newspaper, Mr Tony Okuyeme, both read excerpts from the book before Akintayo Abodunrin reviewed it.

He said of the work: “Though a nurse in Canada for over 20 years, she remains attuned to ongoings in her fatherland and wishes all would be well with her. That’s why she has written this book, begging Nigerians to change our attitudes so that we can take our rightful place in the comity of nations.

Her message echoes that of polemicist and poet Odia Ofeimun, who still believes Nigeria is saveable despite the rots. She’s telling us, let’s save Nigeria so she won’t die. All it needs is a change of attitude and commitment to doing the right things.”

Speaking before the book’s presentation, the author’s husband, Emmanuel James Umoekereka, also called for attitudinal change to save the country. He noted that things were not working well and called for a concerted effort to stem the descent into anarchy.





Explaining why she wrote the book, Umoekereka said it was to change the mindset of Nigerians and not make money. The author said, “Everyone must make it a patriotic duty to develop Nigeria. We must love Nigeria as a nation, love each other and let’s start rebuilding. Let’s begin retracing our step to where we got it wrong. Nigeria stands on a foundation of lies, so we must act. In the 21st century, power remains an issue in our fatherland. We need to stop this materialism. We must act now for the sake of our children and future generations.